Photos: THE CREAKERS at London’s Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new production photos have been released from The Creakers, a musical based on singer-songwriter and author Tom Fletcher’s best-selling book, adapted by the award-winning Miranda Larson. Check out the photos below!

The production will run at London’s Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall from Thursday 19 December 2024 where it will play over the Christmas season until Sunday 5 January 2025.

The cast is: Rakesh Boury (Larry/Creaker King), Alisha Capon (Onstage Swing, Cover Ella), Matthew Caputo (Mario/Buzz/Grunt), Eloise Davies (Lucy), Liam Dean (Onstage Swing), Iona Fraser (Ella) Kim Healey (Betty Quirk/Cassie/Barf), David-Michael Johnson(Mayor/Bulge), Ally Kennard (Norman), Ed Larkin (William/Mr Grubb/Squelch), Anu Ogunmefun (Mrs Cobblesmith/Buddy/Scratch), Verity Power (Mrs McNab/Brenda/Belch), Edwin Ray (Piers/Snoregan/Toby/Guff) and Timo Tatzber (Daniel/Max/Sniff).

International singer-songwriter, and author Tom Fletcher, whose writing credits also include the Christmasaurus series, The Danger Gang and Space Band (published by Puffin), brings his smash hit, bestselling book The Creakers to the stage in a brand-new musical for all the family and everyone who loves musicals.

The Creakers, published by Puffin, has been adapted for the stage by writer Miranda Larson (Friendsical, Christmasaurus, Angelina Ballerina), with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher and direction & choreography by Theatre Royal Plymouth Associate Director Tom Jackson Greaves (Whistle Down The Wind, Priscilla Queen of the Desert).

Additional compositions from McFly’s Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter, co-written with Steven Battelle with orchestration by the Grammy Award Winning and Tony Nominated musician Steven Sidwell.

Joining the already announced members of the creative team are: Andrew Exeter (Set Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Sound Designer), Richard Healey (Music Supervisor and Musical Arrangements) Natalie Pound (Musical Director), Sarah Wright (Puppetry Director), Lyndie Wright (Puppetry Designer), Nick Hockaday (Casting Director), Mark Crossland (Orchestral Manager), Priya Patel Appleby (Associate Director), Maiya Leeke (Associate Choreographer) and Fahmida Bahkt (Props Supervisor).

Ever wondered what you would do if you woke up and all the adults had disappeared? Lucy, and the kids of Whiffington hadn’t, until one morning…that’s exactly what happens!

Expect surprises, adventure and rocking new songs by McFly’s Tom Fletcher as we head on a topsy turvy journey, underneath the bed, to the land of the Creakers, where we discover that it’s often those who are different that make a difference.

Tom Fletcher is the founder of the multi-award-winning British Pop band McFly. By the age of 21 Tom had written 10 UK Number 1 singles and has written songs for McFly, One Direction and Busted. Tom was recently the winning joint coach with Danny Jones on ITVsThe Voice.

Tom is also a number one bestselling writer and one of the UK’s most popular children’s authors. His many books include The Christmasaurus series, Danger Gang, Space Band, the Who’s in Your Book series, The Dinosaur that Pooped and Eve of Man. His books have been translated into 40 languages and have sold over 10 million copies worldwide. The Creakers Musical has 18 original songs which include pop songs, rock, classic musical numbers and epic ballads.

The Creakers was first published in 2017 and re-released in 2024. Ten songs from The Creakers were released on Spotify in February 2024 and had over 45,000 downloads in 4 weeks.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Comments