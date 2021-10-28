Photos: Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night Star in 'NIGHT MOTHER at Hampstead Theatre

Featuring Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night, with direction by the theatre's Artistic Director, Roxana Silbert, 'night, Mother will run through 4 December 2021.

'night, Mother received its UK Premiere at Hampstead Theatre in 1985, following a smash-hit Broadway debut and four Tony Award nominations. 'night, Mother, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (1983) and the Susan Smith Blackburn Award (1982-83), explores a mother and a daughter's lives, relationships and up-to-the-minute life defining choices with unblinking honesty, raw humour and suspense.

Marsha Norman is a multi-award-winning screenwriter, novelist and playwright. Her other plays include Getting Out and an adaptation of Louise Erdrich's novel The Master Butchers Singing Club. She won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for The Secret Garden.

Multi Emmy Award winner Stockard Channing stars as Thelma Cates, who shares the old family home out in the sticks with her daughter Jessie (Rebecca Night). This particularly quiet evening seems no different to any other - one of grocery lists, crochet, television, hot chocolate and caramels. But enough is enough for Jessie and a shattering revelation is in the air. As this may prove to be the last evening they share, it seems they have much to talk about... Channing's screen credits include Grease, The West Wing, The Business of Strangers (which earned her a London Film Critics Circle Award) and Six Degrees of Separation, which earned her both an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination, following an Olivier nomination when she originated the role on stage. Other stage credits include A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (1985), for which she won a Best Actress Tony Award, and Apologia (2018) in London and New York.