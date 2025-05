Photos: SHUCKED at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has released production photos for the UK premiere of musical comedy Shucked, with book by Robert Horn, music & lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Jack O'Brien. Following its acclaimed run on Broadway and a US tour, this production is playing until 14 June 2025. Check out the photos below!

The cast is Monique Ashe-Palmer (Storyteller 1); Ben Joyce (Beau); Sophie McShera (Maizy); Georgina Onuorah (Lulu); Keith Ramsay (Peanut); Matthew Seadon-Young (Gordy); Steven Webb (Storyteller 2); Jed Berry (Swing); Taila Halford (Ensemble); Ross Harmon (Ensemble); Jonathan Andrew Hume (Grandpa); Claudia Kariuki (Ensemble); Ying Ue Li (Ensemble); Tom Oliver (Ensemble); Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Ensemble); Nathaniel Purnell (Swing); Rachel Rawlinson (Swing / Dance Captain); Mia Shelbourne (Swing); Toyan Thomas-Browne (Ensemble).

Creatives include Lucy Adams (Associate Lighting Designer); Myles Brown (Associate Choreographer); Nathanael Campbell (Associate Director); Ben Davies (Associate Set Designer); Aundrea Fudge (Voice & Dialect Coach); Jill Green CDG (Casting Director); Tilly Grimes (Costume Designer); Carol Hancock (UK Wigs, Hair & Makeup Designer & Supervisor); Jason Howland (Music Supervisor, Orchestrations & Arrangements); Olivia Laydon (Casting Associate); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Support); Caity Mulkearn (Associate Costume Designer); Mia M Neal (Original US Hair & Wig Designer); Jack O’Brien (Director); Sarah O’Gleby (Choreographer); Scott Pask (Set Designer); Michael J Passaro (US Production Supervisor); Greg Pink (Associate Sound Designer); Katy Richardson (Musical Director); Tom Shiels (Casting Associate); John Shivers (Sound Designer); Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer).

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 22% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 11% Vote Now!