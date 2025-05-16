Photos: SHUCKED at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

In the Jez Butterworth canon, it’s easy to overlook Parlour Song. First staged at the Almeida in 2009 and not revived in the UK since, this kitchen sink drama lacks the fiery polemicism of The Ferryman or the bold state-of-the-nation reflectiveness of Jerusalem. Greenwich Theatre Artistic Director James Haddrell’s production makes a solid, if not entirely compelling, argument for revisiting this early work.