Photos: Rehearsal Photos Released of THE P WORD at Bush Theatre

Check out the new rehearsal photos of Walled Akhtar's play

Aug. 19, 2022  

New rehearsal photos of Waleed Akhtar's play The P Word, coming to the Bush Theatre in September, have been released.

'I'm like the best version of brown. I'm not even into Pakistanis and I'd probably hook up with myself.'

Zafar flees homophobic persecution in Pakistan to seek asylum in the UK. Londoner Bilal (or Billy as he prefers to be known) is ground down by years of Grindr and the complexity of being a brown gay man. Their worlds are about to change forever.

Moving through casual hook-ups to the UK's hostile environment, Waleed Akhtar's sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men. This story of who wins in the luck of the life's draw is a new Bush Theatre commission.

Check out the rehearsal photos below.

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller

The P Word is at the Bush Theatre from 9 September to 22 October





