Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of ORLANDO at the Garrick Theatre
Michael Grandage’s production opened at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 25 February 2023.
Orlando officially opened last night at London's Garrick Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
Orlando star Emma Corrin, in the title role, along with Deborah Findlay (Mrs Grimsditch), Jessica Alade (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Debra Baker (Virginia, Favilla, The Captain), Akuc Bol (Virginia, Euphrosyne, Prue), Lucy Briers (Virginia, Queen Elizabeth, Officer), Richard Cant (Virginia, Harriet, Kitty), Melissa Lowe (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Jodie McNee (Virginia, Marmaduke), Oliver Wickham (Virginia, Clorinda), and Millicent Wong (Virginia, Sasha, Nell).
Michael Grandage's production opened at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 25 February 2023.
The production sees Emma Corrin returning to the London stage as the title role in Orlando, from the novel by Virginia Woolf in a new version by Neil Bartlett. Michael Grandage directs, reuniting him with Corrin, following their recent collaboration on the feature film My Policeman for Amazon.
Photo Credit: Roy J Baron
Akuc Bol on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Charles Dance attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Deborah Findlay on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Debra Baker on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Emma Corrin on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Emma Corrin on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Emma D'Arcy attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Gina McKee attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Harriet Walter attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Jodie McNee on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Lucy Briers on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Mark Ravenhill and guest attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Melissa Lowe on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Millicent Wong on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Emma Corrin with Michael Grandage and Neil Bartlett on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Neil Bartlett on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Neil Bartlett and Shelia Hancock attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Penelope Wilton attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Rupert Evans and guest attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Sam Spiro attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Michael Shulman, Nick Frankfort and guest attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
The full company on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
The full company with Michael Grandage and Neil Bratlett on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Lucy Moss and guest attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022
More Hot Stories For You
December 5, 2022
See footage from the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, that ran at The Almeida Theatre from October 13 - December 3, 2022.
London Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Gavin Bryars's 'Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet' Next Month
December 5, 2022
The London Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Gavin Bryars's Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet on Wednesday 11 January at St John's Waterloo in two concerts; one public performance and the other a relaxed event for invited homeless community groups.
Southbank Centre Announces New Partnership With Intelligence Squared Alongside Spring Literature Season
December 5, 2022
The Southbank Centre has announced its Spring 2023 Literature Season taking place from the new year until the end of May. The season welcomes a brand new partnership with Intelligence Squared which brings together leading experts to tackle today's most topical debates, as well as a powerful line-up of authors, activists, poets and politicians in conversation.
GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE SCENES FROM THE INQUIRY Comes to Three London Venues in 2023
December 5, 2022
Grenfell: System Failure asks those further vital questions raised at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry since the critically acclaimed 2021 play Grenfell: Value Engineering.
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE
December 4, 2022
Ambassador Theatre Group Productions has released a new production photo of Ian McKellen and John Bishop in the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE. The production is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton before the show transfers to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre (15 December – 2 January 2023) ahead of a UK and Ireland Tour until April 2023.