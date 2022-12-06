Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of ORLANDO at the Garrick Theatre

Michael Grandage’s production opened at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 25 February 2023. 

Dec. 06, 2022  

Orlando officially opened last night at London's Garrick Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Orlando star Emma Corrin, in the title role, along with Deborah Findlay (Mrs Grimsditch), Jessica Alade (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Debra Baker (Virginia, Favilla, The Captain), Akuc Bol (Virginia, Euphrosyne, Prue), Lucy Briers (Virginia, Queen Elizabeth, Officer), Richard Cant (Virginia, Harriet, Kitty), Melissa Lowe (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Jodie McNee (Virginia, Marmaduke), Oliver Wickham (Virginia, Clorinda), and Millicent Wong (Virginia, Sasha, Nell).

The production sees Emma Corrin returning to the London stage as the title role in Orlando, from the novel by Virginia Woolf in a new version by Neil Bartlett. Michael Grandage directs, reuniting him with Corrin, following their recent collaboration on the feature film My Policeman for Amazon.

Photo Credit: Roy J Baron

Akuc Bol on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Charles Dance attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Deborah Findlay on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Debra Baker on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Emma Corrin on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Emma Corrin on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Emma D'Arcy attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Gina McKee attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Harriet Walter attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Jodie McNee on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Lucy Briers on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Mark Ravenhill and guest attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Melissa Lowe on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Millicent Wong on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Emma Corrin with Michael Grandage and Neil Bartlett on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Neil Bartlett on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Neil Bartlett and Shelia Hancock attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Penelope Wilton attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Rupert Evans and guest attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Sam Spiro attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Michael Shulman, Nick Frankfort and guest attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

The full company on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

The full company with Michael Grandage and Neil Bratlett on stage after the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Lucy Moss and guest attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher attending the opening night of Orlando at the Garrick Theatre, London. 05.12.2022





