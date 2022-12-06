Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of ORLANDO at the Garrick Theatre

Orlando officially opened last night at London's Garrick Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Orlando star Emma Corrin, in the title role, along with Deborah Findlay (Mrs Grimsditch), Jessica Alade (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Debra Baker (Virginia, Favilla, The Captain), Akuc Bol (Virginia, Euphrosyne, Prue), Lucy Briers (Virginia, Queen Elizabeth, Officer), Richard Cant (Virginia, Harriet, Kitty), Melissa Lowe (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Jodie McNee (Virginia, Marmaduke), Oliver Wickham (Virginia, Clorinda), and Millicent Wong (Virginia, Sasha, Nell).

Michael Grandage's production opened at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 25 February 2023.

The production sees Emma Corrin returning to the London stage as the title role in Orlando, from the novel by Virginia Woolf in a new version by Neil Bartlett. Michael Grandage directs, reuniting him with Corrin, following their recent collaboration on the feature film My Policeman for Amazon.