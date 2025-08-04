Photos: Mike Bartlett’s JUNIPER BLOOD in Rehearsals at Donmar Warehouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of Mike Bartlett’s Juniper Blood which opens at Donmar Warehouse on 26 August, with previews from 16 August.

James Macdonald directs Terique Jarrett, Hattie Morahan, Nadia Parkes, Jonathan Slinger and Sam Troughton in this new play which explores the true cost of pursuing ideals in an imperfect world when a couple leaves the city behind to start a new life on a farm to live differently, and live better.



Performances will run from 16 August - 4 October. Lip and Ruth have left the city behind for a new life on a farm; trying to live differently, live better. But when Ruth’s stepdaughter and her provocative best friend arrive, this quiet rural project is thrown into chaos, as conflicting visions of the future come crashing into the present.



