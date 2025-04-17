Photos: MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL at Curve Theatre First Look

Performances will run through 10 May.
Muriel's Wedding the Musical is running at the Curve Theatre through May 10, 2025. You can now get a first look at production photos here!
The cast includes Megan Ellis, Annabel Marlow, Darren Day, Laura Medforth, Bronte Alice-Tadman, Jamie Doncaster, Chris Bennet, Jasmine Hackett, Jacob Warner, Joseph Peacock, Lena Parttie Jones, Helen Hill, Jasmine Beel, Daisy Twells, Lillie-Pearl Wildman, Aaron Tsindos, Ethan Pascal Peters, Stephen Madsen, Andrew Berlin, Carlo Boumouglbay, Sophie Linder-Lee, Charlotte O'Rourke, Edward Turner, Jamil Abbasi, Will Luckett, Lizzie Nance, and Serina Matthew.
Creative team includes Simon Phillips (Director), Andrew Hallsworth (Choreographer), Isaac Hayward (Music Supervisor, Orchestrations, Arrangements and Additional Music), Matt Kinley (Set Designer), Gabriela Tylesova (Costume Designer), Andrzej Goulding (Video Design and Creation), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), and Adam Fisher (Sound Design).
Photo credit: Marc Brenner
The cast
Megan Ellis
Megan Ellis, Chris Bennett, and Stephen Madsen
Ethan Pascal Peters
Joseph Peacock, Jacob Warner and Lena Pattie Jones
Megan Ellis and Annabel Marlow
