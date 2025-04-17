Photos: MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL at Curve Theatre First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Muriel's Wedding the Musical is running at the Curve Theatre through May 10, 2025. You can now get a first look at production photos here!

The cast includes Megan Ellis, Annabel Marlow, Darren Day, Laura Medforth, Bronte Alice-Tadman, Jamie Doncaster, Chris Bennet, Jasmine Hackett, Jacob Warner, Joseph Peacock, Lena Parttie Jones, Helen Hill, Jasmine Beel, Daisy Twells, Lillie-Pearl Wildman, Aaron Tsindos, Ethan Pascal Peters, Stephen Madsen, Andrew Berlin, Carlo Boumouglbay, Sophie Linder-Lee, Charlotte O'Rourke, Edward Turner, Jamil Abbasi, Will Luckett, Lizzie Nance, and Serina Matthew.

Creative team includes Simon Phillips (Director), Andrew Hallsworth (Choreographer), Isaac Hayward (Music Supervisor, Orchestrations, Arrangements and Additional Music), Matt Kinley (Set Designer), Gabriela Tylesova (Costume Designer), Andrzej Goulding (Video Design and Creation), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), and Adam Fisher (Sound Design).

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

The cast

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis, Chris Bennett, and Stephen Madsen

Ethan Pascal Peters

Joseph Peacock, Jacob Warner and Lena Pattie Jones

Megan Ellis and Annabel Marlow

Darren Day and Laura Medforth

Comments