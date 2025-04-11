News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Stars in attendance included Alison Steadman, Shane Richie, Don Black, Jamie Borthwick, Diana Vickers and more.

By: Apr. 11, 2025
Last night (Thursday 10 April) MIDNIGHT COWBOY celebrated its opening night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. Stars in attendance included Alison Steadman, Shane Richie, Don Black, Jamie Borthwick, Diana Vickers and more. See photos here!

This powerful adaptation has a book by Bryony Lavery, which breathes new life into the classic story, exploring the depths of friendship and ambition, and soundtrack by three-time Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Francis “Eg” White, who has written songs for Adele, Sam Smith, Florence + The Machine and James Morrison, with direction and choreography by Nick Winston. 

The cast of MIDNIGHT COWBOY includes Max Bowden, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Paul Jacob French and Tori Allen-Martin, who star as Rico ‘Ratzo’ Rizzo, Joe Buck and Cass respectively. 

The cast is completed by Elena Breschi  as Delores, Joanne Henry as Grandma Sally, Dean Makowski-Clayton as Student, Christian Maynard as Tombaby, Phoebe Roberts as Chalkline Annie, Tim Rogers as Woodsy Niles, Rohan Tickell as Mr O’Daniel and Matthew White as Towny with Nick Len and Hollie-Ann Lowe.

The new musical is based on the novel by James Leo Herlihy which inspired the beloved triple Academy Award-winning 1969 film, starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. Midnight Cowboy captures the gripping tension of dreaming big whilst trying to survive the grind of New York City.

Photo credit: Piers Allardyce

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Paul Jacob French

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Christian Maynard

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Max Bowden & Paul Jacob French

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Reuben Collins

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Michael Josepth Hardwick

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Shane Richie & Jamie Borthwick

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Mica Ricketts

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Paul Jacob French

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Amy Wadge

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
EG White

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Michael Aldag

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Alison Steadman

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Max Bowden, Tori Allen-Martin & Paul Jacob French

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Curtain Call

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Curtain Call

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Shane Richie

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Curtain Call

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Tori Allen-Martin

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Nick Winston

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Andrew Exeter

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Tim Rogers & Matthew White

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Tori Allen-Martin & Diana Vickers

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Phoebe Roberts

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Hayley Palmer

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Elena Breschi

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Max Bowden

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Don Black

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Curtain Call

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Freya Parks

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Shane Richie, Max Bowden & Jamie Borthwick

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Jamie Borthwick

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Curtain Call

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
John Mcrea

Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant Image
Larissa Eddie



