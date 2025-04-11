Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY Begins Performances at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Stars in attendance included Alison Steadman, Shane Richie, Don Black, Jamie Borthwick, Diana Vickers and more.
Last night (Thursday 10 April) MIDNIGHT COWBOY celebrated its opening night at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. Stars in attendance included Alison Steadman, Shane Richie, Don Black, Jamie Borthwick, Diana Vickers and more. See photos here!
This powerful adaptation has a book by Bryony Lavery, which breathes new life into the classic story, exploring the depths of friendship and ambition, and soundtrack by three-time Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Francis “Eg” White, who has written songs for Adele, Sam Smith, Florence + The Machine and James Morrison, with direction and choreography by Nick Winston.
The cast of MIDNIGHT COWBOY includes Max Bowden, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Paul Jacob French and Tori Allen-Martin, who star as Rico ‘Ratzo’ Rizzo, Joe Buck and Cass respectively.
The cast is completed by Elena Breschi as Delores, Joanne Henry as Grandma Sally, Dean Makowski-Clayton as Student, Christian Maynard as Tombaby, Phoebe Roberts as Chalkline Annie, Tim Rogers as Woodsy Niles, Rohan Tickell as Mr O’Daniel and Matthew White as Towny with Nick Len and Hollie-Ann Lowe.
The new musical is based on the novel by James Leo Herlihy which inspired the beloved triple Academy Award-winning 1969 film, starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. Midnight Cowboy captures the gripping tension of dreaming big whilst trying to survive the grind of New York City.
Photo credit: Piers Allardyce
Paul Jacob French
Christian Maynard
Max Bowden & Paul Jacob French
Reuben Collins
Michael Josepth Hardwick
Shane Richie & Jamie Borthwick
Mica Ricketts
Paul Jacob French
Amy Wadge
EG White
Michael Aldag
Max Bowden, Tori Allen-Martin & Paul Jacob French
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Tori Allen-Martin & Diana Vickers
Phoebe Roberts
Elena Breschi
Curtain Call
Freya Parks
Shane Richie, Max Bowden & Jamie Borthwick
Curtain Call
John Mcrea
