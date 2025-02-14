Photos: MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS At English National Opera

Thea Musgrave’s rarely performed Mary, Queen of Scots makes its London and English National Opera (ENO) premiere in February 2025. See first look photos of the production.

The opera follows the story of Mary I of Scotland, her tragic life and efforts to protect her country and faith. Betrayal is front and centre, as Mary is caught between her drunken husband, plotting half-brother and fickle lover. Faced with malice from every side, she turns to her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I.

Recipient of ‘The Queen's Medal for Music’, Thea Musgrave is known internationally as one of Scotland’s most respected composers. Having produced numerous large-scale operas, including The Voice of Ariadne (1972), Simón Bolívar (1975), A Christmas Carol (1979) and Harriet, the Woman Called Moses (1985), she is known for her unique expression and use of language. Musgrave’s atmospheric score provides a faultless background to the treacherous twists and turns of Mary I’s story, filled with drama worthy of sixteenth century Scotland and references to medieval folk song. Originally premiered in 1977, the libretto is based on Amalia Elguera’s play Moray.

Stewart Laing, Scottish theatre director, set designer and Tony Award winner, will be directing and designing this production. Amongst many other operatic ventures, Laing has previously directed La bohème and Così fan tutte for Scottish Opera, and designed The Rhinegold and The Valkyrie for ENO, with the former winning a South Bank Sky Arts Award in 2023.

With her focus on contemporary music, conductor Joana Carneiro joins the Orchestra of ENO once again, following the ENO’s productions of The Handmaid’s Tale in 2022 & 2024. Carneiro returns to the London Coliseum following her four-year tenure as Principal Guest Conductor of the Real Filharmonia de Galicia.

American soprano Heidi Stober will be performing the title role of Queen Mary in her ENO debut. Known for her ‘formidable’ (Financial Times) stage presence and ‘gripping’ (The Times) singing, Stober will bring Musgrave’s rich musical expression to life.

Accompanying her are two former ENO Harewood artists, internationally renowned British tenor John Findon as Earl of Bothwell, Mary’s fickle lover, and British baritone Alex Otterburn in the role of Mary’s half-brother, James Stewart.

Playing the role of Mary’s drunken spouse, Lord Darnley, is English tenor Rupert Charlesworth, returning to the ENO after playing Tamino in The Magic Flute (2019). British bass Barnaby Rea takes the part of David Riccio, Mary’s private secretary and confidante, whilst English bass-baritone Darren Jeffrey plays Scottish statesman, Cardinal Beaton.

British bass Alastair Miles returns to the ENO as Lord Gordon, following his part as Don Basilio in last season’s The Barber of Seville (2024). Trinidadian tenor Ronald Samm plays the Earl of Ruthven, whilst British/Irish baritone Jolyon Loy takes the part of Earl of Morton.

‘The Four Marys’ (Mary Seaton, Beaton, Livingstone, Fleming), known for being Queen Mary’s ladies-in-waiting, are played by British soprano Jenny Stafford, Scottish soprano Monica McGhee, and British mezzo-soprano’s Felicity Buckland and Siân Griffiths respectively.

D.M. Wood is the Lighting Designer and Alex McCabe is the Choreographer.

Mary, Queen of Scots opens at the London Coliseum on Saturday 15 February at 19.00, followed by a second performance on Tuesday 18 February at 19.00.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurtz

