Photos: Layton Williams and Rhea Norwood Star in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London

More production photos have been released for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club, starring Rhea Norwood as Sally Bowles and Layton Williams as The Emcee, ahead of their final performance on Saturday 21 September.

Alongside Rhea and Layton, the current company includes Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Laura Delany as Rosie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu and Travis Ross as Bobby. The cast is completed byRebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

From 23 September 2024, Olivier nominee Adam Gillen will play The Emcee and Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford will play Sally Bowles. https://kitkat.club/

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by ATG Productions and Underbelly.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

