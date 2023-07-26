Photos: Jack Dee Guest Stars in BLEAK EXPECTATIONS

This week, Jack Dee is treading the boards at the West End’s Criterion Theatre as the narrator in Bleak Expectations. Get a first look at Dee in the photos below!

Jack Dee will be appearing in performances until Sunday 30 July. Alexander Armstrong will be next week’s narrator, taking over the role from Tuesday 1 - Sunday 6 August.

Adapted from the hugely successful and award-winning BBC Radio 4 comedy, Bleak Expectations transfers directly from its run at The Watermill Theatre. Each week an a-list guest star will take on the role of narrator.

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip’s extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn!

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!



The production runs at the Criterion Theatre until 13 August.

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.