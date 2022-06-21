Photos: Inside THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK Concert at the Sondheim Theatre

All new production images have been released for the special one-off concert of THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK which was performed last night, Monday 20 June, at the Sondheim Theatre.

THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK was directed by Olivier Award-winning Maria Friedman and starred Carrie Hope Fletcher as Sukie, Natasha J Barnes as Alexandra, Laura Pitt-Pulford as Jane, John Partridge as Darryl Van Horne, Claire Moore as Felicia Gabriel, Nathan Amzi as Clyde Gabriel, Alfie Friedman as Michael Spofford and Chrissie Bhima as Jennifer Gabriel.

The ensemble included Lydia Bannister, Isabel Canning, Aoife Dunn, Christopher Howell, Emma Knudsen, Martin McCarthy, Benjamin Mundy, Emily Ooi, Joshua Robinson, Rachel Spurrell and Rafe Watts. They will be accompanied by The Guildford School of Acting (GSA) Choir.

THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK has a book and lyrics by John Dempsey and music by Dana P. Rowe, based on the novel by John Updike and the Warner Brothers motion picture. The concert was the first time the musical had been seen in London since it originally played at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2000, transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2001.

THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK has musical staging by Chrissie Cartwright, musical direction by Isaac McCullough, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, lighting design by Simon Sherriff, sound design by Adam Fisher, associate direction by Jack McCann and associate musical direction by Mike Steel.

