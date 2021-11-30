Photos: Inside Rehearsals for FORCE MAJEURE at The Donmar Warehouse

The Donmar Warehouse will present Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy film Force Majeure starring Rory Kinnear (Tomas), Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (Jenny), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Kwami Odoom (Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (Mats) and Arthur Wilson (Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry. The production, directed by Longhurst, opens on 16 December, with previews from 10 December, and runs until 5 February 2021.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The season continues with Kit Harington starring in Shakespeare's Henry V, directed by Donmar Associate Director Max Webster, 11 February - 9 April 2022; and concluding with Marys Seacole by Jackie Sibblies Drury, and directed by Nadia Latif, 15 April - 4 June 2022.

Performance Details:

Donmar Warehouse presents

The World Première of

FORCE MAJEURE

From the film by Ruben Östlund

Adapted for the stage by Tim Price

Director: Michael Longhurst; Designer: Jon Bausor; Lighting Designer: Lucy Carter

Sound Designer: Donato Wharton; Movement Director: Sasha Milavic Davies

Casting Director: Anna Cooper CDG

10 December 2021 - 5 February 2022

"Stop it. Stop it! Everyone! We're on holiday, we're meant to be having a nice time. What the hell is wrong with you?"

Tomas and Ebba are determined to have quality family time with their children, so they head to the Alps on a skiing trip.

But when disaster strikes, their family unit is tested to breaking point with hilarious and tragic consequences.

Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy premièred at Cannes Film Festival in 2014, where it won the Jury Prize. In the Swedish Film Institute's Guldbagge Awards it won six awards including Best Film, and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards.