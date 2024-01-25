Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the West End Transfer of STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

All new rehearsal photos have been released of the new cast of the West End transfer of Sheffield Theatres’ smash-hit production, Standing at the Sky’s Edge. Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, this 2023 Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Musical’ is directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and features songs by the legendary Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley. With a hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival. It will make its West End premiere in two weeks at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London playing from 8 February 2024.

The cast includes, Jonathan Andre (Macbeth, Shakespeare's Globe; The Lion King, Disney) playing the role of Max, Elizabeth Ayodele (Small Island, National Theatre; Steel Magnolias, Trafalgar Theatre Productions) playing the role of Joy, Jonathon Bentley (From Here to Eternity, Aria Entertainment; MAMMA MIA!, Littlestar) playing the role of Gary, Mya Fox-Scott is making her professional debut, playing the role of Jenny, Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock, Elliot & Harper Productions; Kinky Boots, Adam Blanshay Productions) playing the role of Harry, Sharlene Hector (A Strange Loop, Trafalgar Theatre Productions/National Theatre; Hairspray, Adam Spiegal Productions/Fiery Angel) playing the role of Grace, Samuel Jordan (Masters of the Air, Apple TV; Sex Education, Netflix) is reprising the role of Jimmy, Rachael Louise Miller (Les Misérables, Cameron Mackintosh; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Bill Kenwright Productions) is reprising the role of Cathy, Mel Lowe(Orlando, The Michael Grandage Company; A Billion Times I Love You, Homotopia/Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse) playing the role of Connie, David McKechnie (Flowers for Mrs Harris, Riverside Studios; Stepping Out, Stephen Joseph Theatre) is reprising the role of Joe/Workman, Baker Mukasa (The Comedy of Errors, Royal Shakespeare Company; Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Stage Entertainment) reprising the role of George, Alastair Natkiel (Line of Duty, BBC; Strangers on a Train, Barbara Broccoli) reprising the role of Marcus, Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; Emmerdale, ITV) playing the role of Poppy, Adam Price (Privates on Parade, Michael Grandage Company; Hairspray, Stage Entertainment) is reprising the role of Charles, Lauryn Redding (Bloody Elle, Rebel Productions/Royal Exchange) playing the role of Nikki, Nicola Sloane (Backstairs Billy, Michael Grandage Company; London Road, National Theatre) is reprising the role of Vivienne, Lillie-Pearl Wildman (Sunset Boulevard, Jamie Lloyd Theatre Company; Cabaret; ATG/Underbelly) is playing the role of Justine, and Rachael Wooding (Pretty Woman: The Musical, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions; We Will Rock You, Queen Theatrical Productions/Phil McIntyre/Tribeca Theatrical Productions) is reprising the role of Rose. They are joined by Monique Ashe-Palmer, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Viquichele Cross, Jamie Doncaster, Caroline Fitzgerald, Jerome Lincoln, Sean McLevy and Karen Wilkinson.

The young company completing the cast are, Alayna Anderson, Luca Foster-Lejeune, Renee Hart, Eric Madgwick, Chioma Nduka, and Sam Stocks.

Robert Hastie is joined by set and costume designer, Ben Stones; choreographer, Lynne Page; orchestrator and arranger, originating music supervisor, Tom Deering; lighting designer, Mark Henderson; sound designer, Bobby Aitken; wigs, hair and make-up designer, Cynthia De La Rosa, casting director, Stuart Burt CDG, children’s casting director, Chloe Blake, dialect coaches Michaela Kennen and Shereen Ibrahim. Associate director is Elin Schofield, associate choreographer isThomas Herron, musical director and associate music supervisor is Alex Beetschen, associate sound designer is Jonas Roebuck and associate costume designer is Sally Wilson.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge is a multi-award-winning production, winning ‘Best New Musical’ at the 2023 Olivier Awards with Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley and Tom Deering also winning ‘Best Original Score and New Orchestrations’. It was recently awarded the internationally recognised ‘Made in Sheffield’® accolade, the first time a theatre production has received this unique trademark. Previously it has won the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre and ‘Best Musical Production’ at the UK Theatre Awards in 2019.

First commissioned by Sheffield Theatres and Various Productions, Standing at the Sky’s Edge had its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre in 2019. Following a hugely successful, sold-out run, it returned to the Crucible Theatre in December 2022, selling out again, before making its London premiere in the National Theatre’s Olivier theatre in early 2023 where it continued to sell out and receive standing ovations.

Revealing the history of modern Britain, through the stories of this iconic housing estate, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, is a heartfelt exploration of the power of community and what it is we all call home.

Richard Hawley released Now Then: The Very Best of Richard Hawley, in autumn 2023, his first ever best of collection. This 36-track deep dive into his hugely successful career to date includes his original versions of songs from the musical including Open Up Your Door, Tonight the Streets Are Ours, Coles Corner and the production’s title track, Standing at the Sky’s Edge. He has also announced a UK and Ireland tour with live performance dates from May 2024.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, the original live cast recording is available to stream via Spotify and purchase online from major music retailers.

Tickets for the musical are available from £20 at SkysEdgeMusical.com. Assisted performances are available throughout the run.