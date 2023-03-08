Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

All new photos have been released from inside the rehearsal room for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL! Check out the photos below!

Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo star in the UK Premiere of the Tony Award nominated, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL which opens at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton* on Wednesday 5 April 2023. The production then visits Birmingham*, Bradford, Oxford*, Dublin*, Manchester, Sheffield, Belfast*, Cardiff*, Blackpool*, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Norwich*, Leicester, Aberdeen ahead of spending five weeks over the summer at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall prior to visiting Plymouth.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL cast stars Gareth Gates (he/him) as Squidward, Divina de Campo (she/her) as Sheldon J. Plankton, Lewis Cornay (he/him) as SpongeBob, Irfan Damani (he/him) as Patrick, Chrissie Bhima (she/her) as Sandy, Richard J Hunt (he/him) as Mr Krabs, Sarah Freer (she/her) as Pearl, Eloise Davies (she/her) as Mrs Puff, Hannah Lowther (she/her) as Karen and Rebecca Lisewski (she/her) as Mayor. They are joined by Sam Beveridge (he/him), Farirayi Garaba, Jeremiah Olaleye (he/him), Eleanor Turiansky (she/her), Rhys Batten (he/him) and Reece Kerridge (he/him).

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? SpongeBob SquarePants! Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show!

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world!

With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! An exciting new production featuring irresistible characters, magical choreography and dazzling costumes; this deep-sea pearl of a show is really set to make a splash with audiences young and old as the must-see musical of 2023. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, with book by Kyle Jarrow and featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt. Musical production conceived by Tina Landau.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will be directed by Tara Overfield Wilkinson (she/her), with choreographer Fabian Aloise (he / him), designer Steve Howell (he / him), Musical Supervisor Mark Crossland (he / him), Musical Director Marcus Carter-Adams (he/him), Costume Designer Sarah Mercade (she / her), Lighting and Video Designer Ben Bull (he / him), Sound Designer Ben Harrison (he / him), Costume and Wig Supervisor Megan Rarity (she / her), Associate Choreographer Paris Green (she/her) and Casting Director Harry Blumenau Casting (he / him). Selladoor Worldwide General Management.