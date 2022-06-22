Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The production embarks on its first UK tour  in August following an opening 5-week season at 3Olympia Theatre Dublin from 25 June 2022.

Jun. 22, 2022  

All new rehearsal images has been released from the new Dublin & UK Tour production of Girl From The North Country.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan. The production embarks on its first UK tour in August following an opening 5-week season at 3Olympia Theatre Dublin from 25 June 2022.

The original London production won three Olivier Awards in 2018 and the Original Broadway production was nominated seven times at this year's 75th Tony Awards, with Simon Hale winning Best Orchestrations.

The full cast includes Keisha Amponsa Banson (Mrs Neilsen), Ross Carswell (Elias Burke), Colin Connor (Nick Laine), Frankie Hart (Ensemble), Joshua C Jackson (Joe Scott), Eli James (Reverend Marlowe), Justina Kehinde (Marianne), Teddy Kempner (Mr Perry), Graham Kent (Ensemble), Owen Lloyd (Ensemble), Nichola MacEvilly (Ensemble), Chris McHallem (Dr Walker), Frances McNamee (Elizabeth Laine), Gregor Milne (Gene Laine), Eve Norris (Katherine Draper), Daniel Reid-Walters (Ensemble), James Staddon (Mr Burke), Neil Stewart (Ensemble) and Rebecca Thornhill (Mrs Burke).

The production will tour to Canterbury, Southampton, York, Glasgow, Salford Quays, Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Plymouth, Milton Keynes, Woking, Bradford, Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol, Birmingham, Belfast, Aberdeen, Norwich, Leicester and Wimbledon.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Daniel Reid-Walters, Eve Norris

Frances McNamee, Chris McHallem

Frances McNamee, James Staddon

Frances McNamee, Frankie Hart, Keisha Amponsa Banson, Rebecca Thornhill, Eve Norris, Justina Kehinde

James Staddon, Frances McNamee

Joshua C. Jackson, Daniel Reid-Walter

Joshua C. Jackson

Company

Company



