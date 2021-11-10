Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE RHYTHMICS at Southwark Playhouse

THE RHYTHMICS is playing at the Southwark Playhouse from 2 December to 8 January, with a press night on Tuesday 7 December. Check out rehearsal photos below!

As previously announced, Noel Sullivan (School of Rock, Years and Years and Gavin and Stacey) will star as 'Grey' alongside Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos making her professional debut playing 'Silva'. Joining the cast are Ken Christiansen (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, It's a Sin, Mother Courage and her Children) as 'Nick', Kinny Gardner (Godspell, The Rocky Horror Show, The Mousetrap) as 'Sid', Kirby Hughes (From Here to Eternity, Crazy for You) as 'Sue', Rebecca Hayes (A Christmas Carol, Cylch Sialc, The Pact) as 'Robin', Andrew Patrick-Walker (Jerry Springer - The Opera, Brooklyn the Musical, The Muppets Most Wanted) as 'Jeremy', Joshua Steel (Aladdin, Friendsical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as 'Connor', and Phil Snowden (Billy Elliot, Les Miserables and Bridgerton) as 'Dennis'.

With book and lyrics by Metta's Artistic Director P Burton-Morgan, and music and lyrics from Stiles + Drewe award winner Ben Glasstone (Reanimator), THE RHYTHMICS explores the crisis of masculinity via a collection of oddballs belting their way through a thrillingly catchy guitar-led score.

Hapless single-dad Grey is in a rut. Teenage daughter Silva packs him off to revive his rockstar dreams, successfully auditioning for 'Nick & the Rhythmics' only to realise... he's actually signed up for an All-male Rhythmic Gymnastics troupe. Against the odds these burly blokes make it as far as the World Championships - twirling their 'ribbons of fire' - and along the way Grey finally learns to commit to life. Calendar Girls meets The Full Monty in this joyous new British musical.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner