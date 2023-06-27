Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISS SAIGON at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Performances run Saturday 8 July – Saturday 19 August 2023.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Sheffield Theatres presents the first non-replica regional production of Miss Saigon. By special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, Boublil and Schönberg’s hit musical retelling of Madame Butterfly set during the Vietnam war. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

The last days of the Vietnam War, 1975. At the infamous Dreamland night club, Vietnamese bargirl Kim meets American GI Chris and in one fateful night their lives become entwined forever.

Forced apart as Saigon falls, the lovers embark on a journey across continents to find their way back to each other.

Passionate and poignant, Boublil and Schönberg’s unforgettable and multi-award-winning musical features the songs Movie in My Mind, American Dream, Last Night of the World and The Heat Is On in Saigon.

Joanna Ampil, who has played Kim in the London, Sydney, UK touring and 10th anniversary productions of Miss Saigon, will play The Engineer.

She is joined by a full cast, including: Desmonda Cathabel as Mimi and Alternate Kim, Aynrand Ferrer as Gigi, Shanay Holmes as Ellen, Jessica Lee as Kim and Alternate Mimi, Ethan Le Phong as Thuy,  Christian Maynard as Chris, Emily Ooi as Yvonne and Understudy Gigi, Shane O’Riordan as John, Ericka Posadas as Fifi and Understudy The Engineer.

Making up the ensemble and GIs will be: Adam Colbeck-Dunn as GI and Understudy John, Andrew Davison as GI and Ensemble, Oscar Kong as Ensemble, Abel Law as Ensemble, Lavinia Mai as Ensemble, Patrick Munday as Ensemble and Understudy Thuy, Rachel Jayne Picar as Ensemble, Aharon Rayner as GI and Understudy Chris, Ernest Stroud as GI and Ensemble, Rumi Sutton as Ensemble and Understudy Ellen, Callum Tempest as GI and Ensemble, Danny Whelan as GI and Ensemble, Riley Woodford as GI and Ensemble, and Iverson Yabut as Ensemble.

All members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Miss Saigon.

Miss Saigon has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Lyrics by Richard Maltby Jnr and Alain Boublil, adapted from Original French Text by Alain Boublil with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler and orchestrations by William David Brohn. Originally produced on the stage by Cameron Mackintosh.

The full creative team includes Directors Robert Hastie and Anthony Lau, Designer Ben Stones, Choreographer Jade Hackett, Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, Sound Designer Mike Walker, Video and Animation Designer Andrzej Goulding, Musical Director Chris Poon, Orchestral Management David Gallagher, Casting Director Stuart Burt CDG, Children's Casting Director Sarah De Souza, Intimacy Coordinator and Fight Director Haruka Kuroda,  Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer Sam Cox, Associate Director Lexine Lee, Associate Choreographer Nicola Mac, Assistant Musical Director Matthew Jackson, Music Assistant Tom Crathorne and Counselling Psychologist Jane Titterton.

Performances run Saturday 8 July – Saturday 19 August 2023.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson 

