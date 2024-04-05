Photos: Inside Gala Night For the UK Tour of THE 39 STEPS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Thursday 4 April, was the Gala Night of The 39 Steps at Richmond Theatre.

Guests included Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Maime McCoy (co-star of ITV's Van Der Valk and starred as Milady in BBC's The Musketeers), plus the writer of The 39 Steps, Patrick Barlow (as an actor he has appeared in Shakespeare in Love, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary, French and Saunders, Murder in Suburbia, Absolutely Fabulous, Nanny McPhee, Jam & Jerusalem and A Very English Scandal) and influencer Michael J Hardwick. There are also photos of the cast - Tom Byrne (Prince Andrew in The Crown and Bridgerton), Safeena Ladha, Eugene McCoy and Maddie Rice (took over from Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the stage show of Fleabag and TV credits include Fleabag, Stath Lets Flats, Ten Percent, The Other One, I Hate You and the all-female sketch show Flaps) - and producer Ed Snape (director of Fiery Angel).

Patrick Barlow’s hilarious adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller ran in London’s West End for nine years, finally closing in 2015. It won the Olivier Award and What’s On Stage Award for Best Comedy in 2007. It also took Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008. The play, with its quintessentially plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide.



The play follows the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.



This gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.

The UK Tour will continue through to 3 August 2024.