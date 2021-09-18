Photos: HAMILTON, FROZEN, and More Perform at WEST END LIVE 2021

Thousands of theatre fans flocked to Trafalgar Square in central London today, which has been transformed into an open air theatre like no other for West End LIVE 2021 - Europe's biggest free theatre festival - marking the emotional return of London's world-leading theatreland after 18 months of shutdown.

The weekend-long, free musical theatre festival has been going for over 15 years, and this year sees its best ever line-up, with nearly 50 shows and acts and around 700 performers.

We have West End LIVE debuts from long-running favourites Hamilton and The Book Of Mormon - as well as a plethora of new hit shows including Disney's Frozen, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, The Prince Of Egypt, Dear Evan Hansen, Pretty Woman: The Musical and many more.

West End LIVE is co-organised by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and Westminster City Council - and is part of Westminster's Inside Out festival this year.

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of SOLT, said:

'It is fantastic to be able to bring West End LIVE back this year. I can't think of a better way to fully welcome back our beloved productions and celebrate the incredible talent, resilience and creativity on our stages, and to put on an unforgettable show for the countless theatre lovers who have supported our industry so passionately in its time of need.'

West End LIVE returns tomorrow (Sunday 19 Sept) for another day of celebrating the best and brightest of the London stage.

Full details of the event can be found at www.westendlive.co.uk

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith