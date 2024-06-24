Photos: HADESTOWN, HEATHERS, and More Perform at Day Two of WEST END LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West End LIVE, Europe’s biggest free musical theatre festival, returned Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd, transforming Trafalgar Square into an open-air theatre.

Check out photos from Day Two, featuring Hadestown, Heathers, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more!

Plus, watch highlights from Day Two here.

The weekend's full lineup includes 42 Balloons, Babies The Musical, Back To The Future The Musical, Baga Chipz, The Baker’s Wife, The Book Of Mormon, Cabaret, The Choir Of Man, A Chorus Line, Closer To Heaven, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, DIVA: Live From Hell!, Dorian: The Musical, Emerald Storm, Fangirls, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Frankie Goes To Bollywood, Disney’s Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton

Heathers The Musical, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical, John Owen-Jones, Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!, Kiss Me, Kate

Les Misérables, Disney’s The Lion King, Magic Mike Live, Mamma Mia!, Marie Curie, RSC’s Matilda The Musical, Mean Girls, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs Doubtfire, Next To Normal, A Night With Janis Joplin The Musical, Operation Mincemeat

The Phantom Of The Opera, Queenz: Live In London!, Roles We’ll Never Play, Shantify – The Show, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Sister Act, Six The Musical, Standing At The Sky’s Edge, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), Westway Music Presents, Why Am I So Single?, Wicked, The Wild Party, The Wizard Of Oz, You, Me & The Rest Of The World, and Your Lie In April The Musical.

Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley



The Lion King

The Lion King

The Lion King

The Lion King

Heathers

Heathers

Heathers

Heathers

Heathers

Standing at the Sky's Edge

Standing at the Sky's Edge

Two Strangers

Two Strangers

Two Strangers

Two Strangers

The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz

Hadestown

Hadestown

Hadestown

Hadestown

The Baker's Wife

The Baker's Wife

Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire

Why Am I So Single?

Why Am I So Single?

Why Am I So Single?

The Barricade Boys

The Barricade Boys

The Barricade Boys

Magic Mike Live

Magic Mike Live

Dorian the Musical

Dorian the Musical

Dorian the Musical

Dorian the Musical

You, Me, & The Rest of the World

You, Me, & The Rest of the World

You, Me, & The Rest of the World

You, Me, & The Rest of the World

Diva Live From Hell

Diva Live From Hell

John Owen Jones

John Owen Jones

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Schwartz Songs

Schwartz Songs

Schwartz Songs

Sydnie Christmas

Sydnie Christmas

Comments