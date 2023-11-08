Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL

The musical is currently playing at the Manchester Opera House before embarking on a UK tour. 

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 1 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 3 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 4 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield

All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY, currently playing at the Manchester Opera House before embarking on a UK tour. 

The cast includes Dominic Andersen as Revel Harrington III, Kayla Carter as Bonnie, Jamie Chapman as Spencer, Jemma Churchill as Ivy, Matthew Croke as Nadeem, Jessica Daley as Britney, Gary Davis as Big Mike, Melissa Jacques as Shelley, Scott Paige as Michael, Billy Roberts as Nathan, Giovanni Spanò as Ash, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Ella and Anna Unwin as Olivia. Kylie Minogue will also digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.

The company is completed by Tegan Bannister, Ralph Bogard, Elliot Broadfoot, Emma Crossley, Kade Ferraiolo, Sydney Isitt-Ager, Joe Kelly, Aidan Nightingale, James Willoughby Moore, Lauren Woolf and Louie Wood.

The official Stock Aitken Waterman musical featuring the soundtrack of a generation with music from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue (I Should Be So Lucky), Rick Astley (Never Gonna Give You Up), Jason Donovan (Too Many Broken Hearts) and Bananarama (Love In The First Degree). I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL features no less than 10 Number 1 singles and over 25 songs from the Hit Factory whose music defined an era.

I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL is written and directed by Debbie Isitt (the hit NATIVITY! franchise), choreographed by Jason Gilkison (Creative Director of Strictly Come Dancing and Eurovision 2023), with orchestrations and musical direction by George Dyer, set and costume design by Tom Rogers, lighting design byHoward Hudson, sound design by Ben Harrison, casting by Anne Vosser and production management by Simon Marlow. It is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL
Giovanni Spano, Billy Roberts, Kayla Carter

Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL
Company

Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL
Melissa Jacques, Jessica Daley, Jemma Churchill, Kayla Carter, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Scott Paige

Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL
Lucie-Mae Sumner, Billy Roberts, Matthew Croke

Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL
Lucie-Mae Sumner, Billy Roberts, and company

Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL
Lucie-Mae Sumner and company

Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL
Lucie-Mae Sumner, Matthew Croke

Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL
Jessica Daley and company

Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL
Jemma Churchill, Kayla Carter, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Jamie Chapman, Melissa Jacques, Jessica Daley, Scott Paige

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
BroadwayWorlds Black Friday Deals Start Now! Photo
BroadwayWorld's Black Friday Deals Start Now!

Our Black Friday theatre celebration has officially begun, with over 50 shows available in this unmissable promotion.

2
Cast Set For the West End Transfer of STANDING AT THE SKYS EDGE Photo
Cast Set For the West End Transfer of STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

Initial casting has been announced for the West End transfer of Sheffield Theatres’ Standing at the Sky’s Edge. Find out who is starring in the show here!

3
Hadley Fraser and Ramin Karimloo to Star in FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM: LIVE AT THE SAVOY Photo
Hadley Fraser and Ramin Karimloo to Star in FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM: LIVE AT THE SAVOY

Hadley Fraser and Ramin Karimloo will appear at the Savoy Theatre on a musical journey from their rehearsal room onto the stage with From the Rehearsal Room: Live at the Savoy on 26 November.

4
RSC to Mark 400th First Folio Anniversary With New Podcast Photo
RSC to Mark 400th First Folio Anniversary With New Podcast

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) will mark the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare’s First Folio with the launch of a new five-part podcast series hosted by Gregory Doran (RSC Artistic Director Emeritus).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HERE LIES LOVE
THE LION KING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You