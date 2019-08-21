Cameron Mackintosh presents Les Misérables - The Staged Concert with a company of over 65 running until 30 November 2019 at the intimate Gielgud Theatre, next door to the home of Les Misérables at the recently re-named Sondheim Theatre.

The cast comprises Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponineand Lily Kerhoas as Cosette and, for three performances a week, John Owen-Jones as Jean Valjean.

The Company also includes Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle,Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Barnaby Hughes, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton,Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O'Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan,Leo Roberts, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle and Andrew York.





