Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS, DEAR ENGLAND, and More Take Home The Casting Directors' Guild Casting Awards; Full List!

The Casting Directors’ Guild has announced the winners for the 2024 CDG Casting Awards, in partnership with Spotlight. Now in its sixth year, the CDG Casting awards celebrate the incredible work achieved by casting teams across Film, Television, Theatre, Commercials and Games. The awards were hosted by Sir Simon Russell Beale, CBE, alongside presenters Jamie Dornan, Emma D’Arcy, George MacKay, Liz Carr, Tanya Moodie, Layton Williams, Erin Doherty, Fabien Frankel, Tom Francis, Anjana Vasan, Sindhu Vee, Adjani Salmon and Luke Millington-Drake.
“Casting directors are often the unsung storytellers of the industry. Their vision and skills that help orchestrate an ensemble of characters bring a script to life in every medium.
The CDG Awards have led the way in recognising this vital craft, and the belated addition of the Academy Award for Casting Direction as a competitive category is a moment in cinematic history. At Spotlight we will always champion the work of brilliant casting directors and we're delighted to be able to celebrate those winners who have excelled in their feld”, Matt Hood, Spotlight’s Managing Director
WINNER: Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (Film) - Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, Katie Brydon (Associate), Amy Beadel (Ensemble Casting Associate), Melody Gerard (Assistant)
Children With Cancer UK ‘Milestone Campaign’ (Commercial) - Nicholas Hockaday
Mrs Doubtfre, Shaftesbury Theatre (London Casting, Musical Theatre) - Verity Naughton (Children's Casting Director)
The Sound of Music, Chichester Festival Theatre (Regional Theatre) - Verity Naughton (Children’s Casting), Nicholas Hockaday (Children’s Casting Assistant)
The Witches, Olivier Theatre, National Theatre (Theatre)- Bryony Jarvis-Taylor
WINNER: Alzheimer’s Society ‘Nobody Asks’ - Aisha Bywaters
Age UK ‘Know What To Do’ - Leanne Flinn
Stonewall ‘Ban Conversion Therapy’, Sue Odell
Children With Cancer ‘Milestone Campaign’ - Nicholas Hockaday
Vanish ‘Me, My Autism & I’ - Kharmel Cochrane
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin - Louise Kiely
All of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford, Carla Morris & Eliza Heslop (Associates)
Barbie - Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate), Lucy Downes (Assistant)
Saltburn - Kharmel Cochrane
Triangle of Sadness - Jessie Frost (UK Casting)
WINNER: Rye Lane - Kharmel Cochrane
Blue Jean - Shaheen Baig
Dance First - Olivia Scott-Webb, Ruth O’Dowd (Associate)
Scrapper - Shaheen Baig
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse - Rachel Freck, Jessica Mescall & Nicholas Hockaday (Associates)
WINNER: Time (Season 2) - Amy Hubbard, Shannon Dowling-McNulty (Associate)
A Small Light - Nanw Rowlands
Black Mirror (Season 6) - Jina Jay
Somewhere Boy - Catherine Willis, Beatrice Ray (Associate)
The Long Shadow - Victor Jenkins and Sonia Allam, Seth Mason (Associate), Paushali Banik (Assistant)
WINNER: Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre - Charlotte Sutton
Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre- Stuart Burt
Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre - Natalie Gallacher and Pippa Ailion, Richard Johnston (Associate)
The Band’s Visit, Donmar Warehouse - Anna Cooper
The Witches, Olivier Theatre, National Theatre - Bryony Jarvis-Taylor
WINNER: Standing at The Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffeld - Stuart Burt
A Christmas Carol, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, RSC - Matthew Dewsbury
A View From The Bridge, Bolton Octagon and Chichester Festival Theatre - Becky Paris
Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic - Julia Horan
Cowbois, The Swan Theatre, RSC - Martin Poile
WINNER: Dear England, Olivier Theatre, National Theatre and The Prince Edward Theatre - Bryony Jarvis-Taylor
A Little Life, Richmond Theatre and, Harold Pinter Theatre - Julia Horan, Lilly Mackie (Assistant)
A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre and The Phoenix Theatre - Julia Horan, Lilly Mackie (Assistant)
My Neighbor Totoro, Barbican Theatre - Hannah Miller, Martin Poile (Associate)
The Motive and The Cue, Lyttelton Theatre, National Theatre and the Noel Coward Theatre - Alastair Coomer
WINNER: Dreaming Whilst Black - Heather Basten, Peter Noden and Fran Cattaneo (Assistants)
Extraordinary - Suzanne Crowley and Gilly Poole, Katie Mozumder (Associate)
Motherland Christmas Special - Sarah Crowe, Ben Marks (Associate)
Sex Education (Season 4) - Lauren Evans
Ted Lasso (Season 3) - Theo Park, Laura MacFadden (Associate)
WINNER: Boiling Point - Shaheen Baig and Jonny Boutwood, Carolyn McLeod (Original Film Casting)
Andor - Nina Gold and Martin Ware
Slow Horses (Season 2) - Nina Gold, Melissa Gethin Clarke (Associate)
Slow Horses (Season 3) - Nina Gold, Melissa Gethin Clarke (Associate)
The Crown (Season 5) - Robert Sterne, Kate Bone (Associate)
The nominated productions premiered between the 1st September 2022 and 31st December 2023 and have been selected by members of the Casting Directors’ Guild.
