Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!

Performances run from Saturday 18 November to Sunday 31 December.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Full casting has been announced for Aladdin, the 24th annual pantomime running at Hackney Empire from Saturday 18 November to Sunday 31 December, with a press performance at 7pm on Thursday 30 November. Check out all new photos of the cast below!

The cast of Aladdin, in order of appearance, are Natasha Lewis (This England, EastEnders)as Abby-na-zaaar!, Ruth Lynch (Aladdin, Mother Goose, Hackney Empire) as Spirit of the Ring, Fred Double (Wuthering Heights, Wise Children) as Aladdin, Isabella Mason (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Norwegian Creative) as Jazz, George Heyworth (Bourgeois & Maurice) as Mildew Funk and Rishi Manuel (Brief Encounter, Stephen Joseph Theatre) makes his panto debut as Wishy.

In what will be his 16th pantomime at Hackney Empire, Olivier award-winning panto royalty Clive Rowe will direct and star as the Dame, Widow Twankey. Joining Clive will be our very own Hackney diamond Kat B (Jack and the Beanstalk, Mother Goose, Hackney Empire) as the Genie.

The cast is completed by the talented ensemble: Zaynah Ahmed, Ben Anderson, Samuel Deghkhadirian, Christian De-Gallerie, Anna Greenwell, Charlotte Louise and Beth Sindy.

Join us on a journey to a magical world, as the much-loved tale of Aladdin flies into Hackney this festive season! Aladdin dreams of finding love and making his fortune. When he discovers an enchanted lamp and meets a mysterious genie, it looks like all of his wishes are going to come true. But are they, or will forces of evil stand in the way…? Expect an unbelievable cast, incredible costumes, uncontrollable laughter and song and dance numbers that are nothing short of genie-us!

Aladdin is written by Will Brenton, based on ideas by Will Brenton and Clive Rowe, who also directs. Aladdin will have original music and songs by Steve Edis. Cleo Pettitt returns as costume designer and set design coordinator, Alex Maynard as musical director, arranger, orchestrator, supervisor, with Myles Brown as choreographer David W Kidd as lighting designer and Yvonne Gilbert as sound designer.

The 2023 festive season will burst into life with the 24th Hackney Empire pantomime, providing joy for all the family, and in several cases, a vital introduction to the magic of theatre.

Photo Credit: Perou

Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!
Kat B, Clive Rowe, Natasha Lewis

Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!
Clive Rowe

Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!
Clive Rowe, Fred Double

Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!
Fred Double

Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!
Fred Double, Kat B

Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!
Kat B

Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!
Natasha Lewis

Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!
Natasha Lewis, Clive Rowe




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Jesse Darling Receives Turner Prize Nomination Photo
Jesse Darling Receives Turner Prize Nomination

Jesse Darling receives Turner Prize nomination for site-specific sculptural installation at Towner Eastbourne. Explore the artist's work capturing the complexity and compassion of the current British crisis.

2
Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow For Creamfields UK 2024 Photo
Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow For Creamfields UK 2024

Fresh off the back of another sell out year, one of the world's biggest electronic music festivals Creamfields has announced its return for 2024 and its already set to be one of the highlights of the summer. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

3
BROWN BOYS SWIM Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre in October Photo
BROWN BOYS SWIM Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre in October

Examining the pressures faced by young Muslim men, an exhilarating new play about fitting in and striking out comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Brown Boys Swim can be seen in the McCarthy auditorium at the Scarborough theatre at 7.45pm on 9 and 10 October. Learn more about the production here!

4
Photos: First Look At SHAKESPEARES R&J At Reading Rep Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At SHAKESPEARE'S R&J At Reading Rep Theatre

Reading Rep Theatre has released first look photos of the first UK revival of Joe Calarco’s queer play Shakespeare’s R&J, which will run from Wednesday 11th October – Saturday 4th November 2023 (Press Night: 16th October) at the Berkshire venue. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You