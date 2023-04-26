Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of RETROGRADE at Kiln Theatre

The world première of Ryan Calais Cameron's explosive new play is based on a true event in the life of actor Sidney Poitier in 1950s Hollywood which explores identity, resilience, and integrity. It examines a moment in a career which paved ways and changed perceptions, cementing the legacy of a Hollywood icon.

From the writer of the award-winning, smash hit For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Retrograde is directed by Kiln Associate Director Amit Sharma.