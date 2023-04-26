Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of RETROGRADE at Kiln Theatre

From the writer of the award-winning, smash hit For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy.

Apr. 26, 2023  

The world première of Ryan Calais Cameron's explosive new play is based on a true event in the life of actor Sidney Poitier in 1950s Hollywood which explores identity, resilience, and integrity. It examines a moment in a career which paved ways and changed perceptions, cementing the legacy of a Hollywood icon.

Get a first look at photos below!

From the writer of the award-winning, smash hit For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Retrograde is directed by Kiln Associate Director Amit Sharma.




Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]
Harry Hill and Steve Brown's musical TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] opened last night, 25 April, at the Leicester Square Theatre. All new photos have been released from the big night.
Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Ne Photo
Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Next Month
The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End have announced that from Monday 29 May 2023, star of HBO's Euphoria Maude Apatow will play 'Sally Bowles' and star of NBC's Quantum Leap and Netflix's Sandman Mason Alexander Park will play 'The Emcee' with Beverley Klein as 'Fraulein Schneider' and Teddy Kempner as 'Herr Schultz'.
Backyard Cinema Presents ROMEO + JULIET at Alexandra Palace Theatre Photo
Backyard Cinema Presents ROMEO + JULIET at Alexandra Palace Theatre
After seven years of sold out shows at the Union Chapel, Islington, Backyard Cinema's critically acclaimed Romeo+Juliet returns, with a brand-new location, playing at the Alexandra Palace Theatre this summer, with eight shows between Tuesday 30 May – Sunday 4 June.
Beverley Knight and Jamie Cullum Awarded Honorary Membership of the Royal Academy of Music Photo
Beverley Knight and Jamie Cullum Awarded Honorary Membership of the Royal Academy of Music
The Royal Academy of Music has announced the list of musicians and educators on whom honours will be conferred at its 2023 Graduation Ceremony.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]
April 26, 2023

Harry Hill and Steve Brown's musical TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] opened last night, 25 April, at the Leicester Square Theatre. All new photos have been released from the big night.
Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Next MonthMaude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Next Month
April 26, 2023

The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End have announced that from Monday 29 May 2023, star of HBO's Euphoria Maude Apatow will play 'Sally Bowles' and star of NBC's Quantum Leap and Netflix's Sandman Mason Alexander Park will play 'The Emcee' with Beverley Klein as 'Fraulein Schneider' and Teddy Kempner as 'Herr Schultz'.
Backyard Cinema Presents ROMEO + JULIET at Alexandra Palace TheatreBackyard Cinema Presents ROMEO + JULIET at Alexandra Palace Theatre
April 26, 2023

After seven years of sold out shows at the Union Chapel, Islington, Backyard Cinema's critically acclaimed Romeo+Juliet returns, with a brand-new location, playing at the Alexandra Palace Theatre this summer, with eight shows between Tuesday 30 May – Sunday 4 June.
Cast Revealed For ROMEO AND JULIET at the Almeida TheatreCast Revealed For ROMEO AND JULIET at the Almeida Theatre
April 26, 2023

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Rebecca Frecknall's production of Romeo and Juliet.  Learn more about the show here!
First Ever Binaural Opera at Royal Opera House WOMAN & MACHINE Will Premiere Next YearFirst Ever Binaural Opera at Royal Opera House WOMAN & MACHINE Will Premiere Next Year
April 26, 2023

Fuel collaborates with The Royal Opera for the first time to present the world premiere of Woman & Machine - a ground-breaking binaural opera experience from Mercury-nominated songwriter ESKA, directed by Kirsty Housley.
share