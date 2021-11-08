Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

All new production images have been released of the cast of the UK and Ireland tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy. The tour opened at Theatre Royal Nottingham on 5 November 2021 and continues to tour through to June 2022.

Starring Joanne Clifton as Morticia Addams, Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams, Scott Paige as Uncle Fester, Kingsley Morton as Wednesday Addams, Grant McIntyre as Pugsley Addams, Valda Aviks as Grandma, Sean Kingsley as Mal Beineke, Kara Lane as Alice Beineke, Ahmed Hamad as Lucas Beineke and Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett sharing the role of Lurch. Also in the cast are Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Jessica Keable, Castell Parker, Matthew Ives, Sean Lopeman, Sario Solomon and Ying Ue Li.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy, is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, musical direction by Bob Broad, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2021 UK Tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.