Photos: First Look at the UK Premiere of A SHERLOCK CAROL
The production is now playing through 7 January at Marylebone Theatre.
The UK premiere of A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, is now playing through 7 January at Marylebone Theatre.
Check out all new photos below!
Three Christmases since the famous confrontation with his nemesis Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes has little appetite for mince pies or for solving crime. Wandering through Victorian London, he meets a grown-up and not-so-Tiny Tim who implores him to investigate the mysterious death of his reformed benefactor, one Ebenezer Scrooge.
An impossible murder, a threatening letter, and a missing diamond - it's just enough to intrigue the great detective. But it's a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the night is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future. Using his powers of deduction, can Holmes overcome his own ghosts to crack the case?
The worlds of Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle combine on stage in this 'instant holiday classic', coming to London for the first time, just a stone's throw from Holmes' fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Rosie Armstrong
Rosie Armstrong and Damian Lynch
Richard James, Gemma Laurie, Ben Caplan, Damian Lynch, Rosie Armstrong
Gemma Laurie, Ben Caplan
Damian Lynch, Rosie Armstrong, Ben Caplan
