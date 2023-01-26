Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY

The cast includes Jake Wood as Ben; Cheryl as Jenny; Louise Ford as Lauren and Scott Karim as Sam.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Following the announcement that Jake Wood will reprise his role as Ben in the fifth cast for 2:22 A Ghost Story, Producer Runaway Entertainment has released production photos ahead of press night on 1 February. The current cast also includes Cheryl as Jenny; Louise Ford as Lauren and Scott Karim as Sam.

This is the fourth West End transfer of Danny Robins' edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story. The Lyric is the show's biggest house to date and follows two hugely successful seasons at the Criterion. Last year 2:22 A Ghost Story had Olivier Nominations including Best New Play, and won the Best New Play category in the Whatsonstage awards.

The production began its life in the summer of 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. The first cast at the Criterion Theatre featured Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly, Sam Swainsbury and the second Criterion Theatre cast featured Tamsin Carroll as Lauren, Felix Scott as Sam, Matt Willis as Ben and Laura Whitmore as Jenny, ended its run on 8 January. The US premiere of 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles opened on 29 October and ended its run on 4 December 2022.

2.22 - A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and it is directed by Matthew Dunster. Intriguing, funny and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear....What do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth?

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up... until 2.22am... and then they will know.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Matilda James, CDG, illusions by Chris Fisher, and associate direction by Matt Hassall.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.




Review: CACEROLEO, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: CACEROLEO, VAULT Festival
A disorientating and disruptive piece that challenges the nature of theatre itself.
JORDAN GRAY – IS IT A BIRD? Announced At Soho Theatre Photo
JORDAN GRAY – IS IT A BIRD? Announced At Soho Theatre
Jordan has continually made history this year. This week alone she won a National Comedy Awards Breakthrough Star Award and was nominated for the Chortle Breakthrough act award.
Review: JOY, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: JOY, VAULT Festival
You enter the Cavern's space underneath an inflatable rainbow, with the performers greeting you with smiles and asking how you are. Some performers are hitting large balloons to each other across the space while others hand audience members pieces of paper, asking them to write down an embarrassing story to be put in a box.
Review: YOU SHALL NOT YASS, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: YOU SHALL NOT YASS, VAULT Festival
I have a confession to make - I have never been to a drag show. But, being quite a nerdy person, it was incredibly on brand that my first drag show would be You Shall Not Yass, a queer take on the Lord of the Rings franchise.

More Hot Stories For You


The National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals Returns to Manchester Next MonthThe National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals Returns to Manchester Next Month
January 25, 2023

After the huge success of its first musicals extravaganza last year, on Monday 27th February The National Lottery is once again bringing together the biggest shows from the world of theatre for a spectacular celebration of musicals. 
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse ElephantPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
January 25, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsal for The Walworth Farce, opening at the new Southwark Playhouse Elephant. Check out the photos here!
UNIVERSE: A DARK CRYSTAL ODYSSEY Comes to Linbury Theatre at Royal Opera House in MayUNIVERSE: A DARK CRYSTAL ODYSSEY Comes to Linbury Theatre at Royal Opera House in May
January 25, 2023

Since its premiere in 1982, Jim Henson's boundary-breaking film The Dark Crystal has achieved cult status. A darkly fantastical tale with ecological overtones, today its depiction of an earth riven by extremes and in need of healing is more urgent than ever.
Tim Crouch's TRUTH'S A DOG MUST TO KENNEL Comes to Battersea Arts CentreTim Crouch's TRUTH'S A DOG MUST TO KENNEL Comes to Battersea Arts Centre
January 25, 2023

Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel is a daringly unaccommodated piece of theatre that switches between scathingly funny stand-up and an audacious act of collective imagining. It is an adult take on the atomised world we live in now. King Lear meets stand-up meets the metaverse.
MERBOY - A Queer Retelling of The Little Mermaid Will Open in London This SpringMERBOY - A Queer Retelling of The Little Mermaid Will Open in London This Spring
January 25, 2023

Campfire Theatre will present a queer retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's classic, The Little Mermaid, as Merboy.
share