Photos: First Look at the Cast and Creative Team of THE WIZ at Hope Mill Theatre

Following its sold-out, critically acclaimed production of 'Rent', Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre in association with Ameena Hamid Productions announces the cast for a radical new version of the 70s musical The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical "Wonderful Wizard of Oz".



The Wiz will run from Wednesday 24 November 2021 to Sunday 16 January 2022.



Check out all new photos and video of the cast in action below!



Directed by Matthew Xia ('Into the Woods', Royal Exchange), The Wiz is a joyous retelling of

L. Frank Baum's classic children's novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' reflecting contemporary African-American culture. Its 1975 Broadway premiere production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.



Cast: Cherelle Wiliams is Dorothy; Tarik Frimpong, Scarecrow; Llewellyn Graham, Tin Man;

Jonathan Andre, Lion; Cameron Bernard Jones, The Wiz; Anelisa Lamola, Addaperle; Bree Smith, Aunt Em & Glinda; Kofi Dennis, Lord High; Ashh Blackwood, Evillene. Ensemble: Andile Mabhena, Shayna McPherson, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Samantha Shuma, Marisha Morgan.



The show is produced by Hope Mill Theatre, Ameena Hamid Productions & Chuchu Nwagu Productions.



Creative team: Director Matthew Xia; Musical Supervisor and Orchestrations Sean Green; Musical Director Ehsaan Shivarani; Choreographer Leah Hill; Design Simon Kenny; Associate Costume Design Maybelle Laye; Lighting Design Simisola Majekodunmi; Sound Design Tony Gayle; Casting Director Ryan Carter; Casting support by Anne Vosser.



Cast and Creatives of The Wiz

Cast of The Wiz

The Wiz team

Cast of The Wiz