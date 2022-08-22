Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at Greenwich Theatre

The show runs until 4 September with both matinee and evening performances.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Greenwich Theatre has released new production images for its summer show - Treasure Island, starring Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay.

Directed by James Haddrell, the production continues the venue's growing tradition of ambitious family summer productions, following Pinocchio last year and The Jungle Book before the pandemic.

The show runs until 4 September with both matinee and evening performances.

Tickets and info from www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli

|||

David Haller and Elliott Bornemann
David Haller and Elliott Bornemann

David Haller and Lauren Drennan
David Haller and Lauren Drennan

David Haller and Lauren Drennan
David Haller and Lauren Drennan

David Haller
David Haller

Elliott Bornemann and David Haller
Elliott Bornemann and David Haller

David Haller and Elliott Bornemann
David Haller and Elliott Bornemann

Elliott Bornemann
Elliott Bornemann

Elliott Bornemann, Helen Ramsay and David Haller
Elliott Bornemann, Helen Ramsay and David Haller

Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan and David Haller
Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan and David Haller

Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay
Elliott Bornemann, Lauren Drennan, David Haller and Helen Ramsay

Helen Ramsay and David Haller
Helen Ramsay and David Haller

Helen Ramsay
Helen Ramsay

Lauren Drennan
Lauren Drennan


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For THE BAND'S VISIT at Donmar WarehouseCast Announced For THE BAND'S VISIT at Donmar Warehouse
August 22, 2022

The Donmar Warehouse has announced the cast for the European première of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' multi-Tony award-winning musical The Band's Visit, directed in a new production by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.Cast and onstage band: Alon Moni Aboutboul, Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Miri Mesika, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda, Baha Yetkin.
Linda Lavin Will Make London Concert Debut at Crazy Coqs with LOVE NOTESLinda Lavin Will Make London Concert Debut at Crazy Coqs with LOVE NOTES
August 22, 2022

Known to millions for playing the title character in the groundbreaking American television series, ‘Alice’, Ms. Lavin will be making her London concert debut at Crazy Coqs with her show: LOVE NOTES.
Satirical PRINCE ANDREW: THE MUSICAL Will Broadcast on Channel 4Satirical PRINCE ANDREW: THE MUSICAL Will Broadcast on Channel 4
August 22, 2022

'Prince Andrew: The Musical' will 'reimagine' the 2019 interview in which Andrew discussed his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, causing him to eventually step down from his royal duties.
Casting Announced Joining Simon Russell Beale in JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge TheatreCasting Announced Joining Simon Russell Beale in JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN at the Bridge Theatre
August 22, 2022

​​​​​​​Joining Simon Russell Beale in the title role, Clare Higgins as Gunhild Borkman and Lia Williams as Ella Rentheim, are Sebastian De Souza as Erhart Borkman, Daisy Ou as Frida Foldal, Laila Rouass as Fanny Wilton and Michael Simkins as Wilhelm Foldal who complete the cast for Henrik Ibsen's John Gabriel Borkman, in a new version by Lucinda Coxon at the Bridge Theatre.
Equity Calls on Forthcoming PM to Safeguard the Creative WorkforceEquity Calls on Forthcoming PM to Safeguard the Creative Workforce
August 18, 2022

Equity​, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, is calling on the forthcoming Prime Minister to adopt a 5-point plan to safeguard the future of the creative workforce. This includes abandoning Channel 4 privatisation, delivering sustainable long-term BBC funding, investing in the arts as part of Levelling Up, improving Universal Credit for creatives and protecting performers from unregulated artificial intelligence.