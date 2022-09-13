Photos: First Look at THE SNAIL HOUSE at Hampstead Theatre

Production photos are released for the world premiere of The Snail House. Written and directed by Richard Eyre, The Snail House officially opens on 14 September and runs until 15 October. Former Artistic Director of the National Theatre and, writer and regular adaptor of other people's work for the stage, The Snail House is Richard Eyre's first completely original play.

The Snail House features Amanda Bright (In From the Cold, Netflix; Macbeth, Shakespeare Globe), Raphel Famotibe (Rocks, Fable Pictures; Wonder Boy, Bristol Old Vic), Vincent Franklin (Bodyguard, BBC; Mary Stuart, Almeida Theatre), Grace Hogg-Robinson (Flesh and Blood, ITV; The Ocean at the End of the Lane; National Theatre/Duke of York's), Megan McDonnell (Normal People, BBC; The Playboy Of The Western World, Lyric Theatre), Eva Pope (Waterloo Road, BBC; Still Alice, UK Tour) and Patrick Walshe McBride (Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, BBC; Peer Gynt, Barbican).

Eyre is joined by designer, Tim Hatley; associate designer, Ross Edwards; lighting designer, Hugh Vanstone; lighting associate and programmer, Sam Waddington; sound designer, John Leonard; associate sound designer, Ali Taie;casting director, Ginny Schiller CDG and assistant director, Jessica Mensah.

Richard Eyre is a vastly experienced director of theatre, opera, film and television who was Artistic Director of the National Theatre from 1988 to 1997. His previous productions at Hampstead have included The Last of the Duchess and Mr Foote's Other Leg.