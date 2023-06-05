Photos: First Look at THE SMEDS AND THE SMOOS at the Lyric Theatre

Tall Stories presents their newest production, The Smeds and The Smoos, based on the award-winning book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, which flies into the West End this summer, following a UK tour. The production will run at the Lyric Theatre, from 20 July to 03 September 2023, just in time for the summer holidays!

Check out all new production photos below!

The Smeds and The Smoos tells the story of two rival groups of aliens living on a far-off planet: the Smeds (who are red) and the Smoos (who are blue).

The two groups mistrust each other, and the children are told to never play with one another. So, when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back?

Directed by Tall Stories’ co-founder, Toby Mitchell. The cast will include, Felicia Akin-Tayo, Tom Capper, Robert Penny, Andrea Sadler and understudy Grace Liston.

Julia Donaldson said: “I loved the show – the brilliantly alien set and lighting, the energetic acting and the wonderful puppets. My favourite was the Lurgle!”

Axel Scheffler said: “It was lovely to find out a lot more about the life of the Smeds and the Smoos and all the other life forms on their far away planets in this delightful play by the Tall Stories team. Space travel for the whole family – at its best!”

This production has music, laughs, puppetry and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged 3 and up! Adapted by Tall Stories, the company that brought you The Gruffalo and The Snail and the Whale live on stage, audiences can expect joy, jam and jumping!

After years in which so many people (young and old) have felt isolated and cut off, and during which society seems to have become ever more fractured, Tall Stories is proud of this production that focuses on unity and understanding.

Recently the BBC aired an animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s and Axel Scheffler’s book The Smeds and The Smoos and the famous voices behind the characters included Rob Brydon, Meera Syal, Adjoa Andoh and Bill Bailey.