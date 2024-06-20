Photos: First Look at THE SECRET GARDEN at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has released first look production images for the stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story The Secret Garden, in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, directed by Howard. The production runs at the theatre until 20 July 2024.

This new adaptation of The Secret Garden is a Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre commission.

The cast includes Theo Angel (Colin), Richard Clews (Ben Weatherstaff), George Fletcher (Dr Craven), Amanda Hadingue (Mrs Medlock), Molly Hewitt-Richards (Martha), Jack Humphrey (Archibald Craven), Avita Jay (Champa), Hannah Khalique-Brown (Mary Lennox), Patrick Osborne (Captain Lennox), Sharan Phull (Lata/The Robin), Archana Ramaswamy (Padma), Brydie Service (Dickon).

The full creative team includes Dr Priyanka Basu (Consultant Historian and Translator), Laura Cubitt (Puppetry Consultant), Will Dickie (Movement Director), Tingying Dong (Sound Designer), Gillian Greer (Dramaturg), James Hassett (Season Associate Sound Designer), Anna Himali Howard (Director), Polly Jerrold (Casting Director), Mishra Music (Ford Collier and Kate Griffin) (Composer), Jai Morjaria (Lighting Designer), Ita O’Brien (Intimacy Director), Hana Pascal Keegan (Associate Director), Khadija Raza (Costume Designer), Holly Robinson (Writer), Leslie Travers (Set Designer).

