Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre

This thrilling show will be running at The Hope Theatre this October until November.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

All new production photos have been released from The Moors. This thrilling show will be running at The Hope Theatre this October until November.

Inspired by the letters of Charlotte Brontë, the show is a gripping Gothic tale about isolation, ambition, and the struggle to be seen. Part of the theatre's Autumn season, this will be the first professional production of the show in the UK and is directed by the theatre's artistic director, Phil Bartlett. It is from the award-winning American playwright Jen Silverman with all six performers graduating from drama school training since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meredith Lewis (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama) plays the role of Emilie, with Imogen Mackenzie (RADA) as Agatha and Kenia Fenton (Birmingham Conservatoire) as Huldey. The role of Marjory will be played by Tamara Fairbairn (Fourth Monkey), with Peter Hadfield (Drama Studio London) as the Mastiff and Matilda Childs (London College of Music) completing the cast as the Moor-Hen.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Meredith Lewis

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Kenia Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Imogen Mackenzie, Meredith Lewis

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Tamara Fairbairn

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Peter Hadfield

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Matilda Childs

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Matilda Childs, Peter Hadfield

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Kenia Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Imogen Mackenzie, Tamara, Fairbairn

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Peter Hadfield

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Peter Hadfield, Kenia Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Meredith Lewis, Kenia Fenton, Peter Hadfield

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Matilda Childs

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Kenia Fenton, Meredith Lewis

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Kenia Fenton, Imogen Mackenzie

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Imogen Mackenzie

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Tamara Fairbairn, Meredith Lewis, Peter Hadfield

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Tamara Fairbairn, Meredith Lewis

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Kenia Fenton, Meredith Lewis, Imogen Mackenzie, Tamara Fairbairn

Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
Imogen Mackenzie, Tamara Fairbairn, Meredith Lewis


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ariana DeBose to Perform at the London Palladium in April 2023Ariana DeBose to Perform at the London Palladium in April 2023
October 13, 2022

Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE will appear live in concert at the London Palladium on Saturday 1 April 2023 with Musical Director Benjamin Rauhala.
Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!Photos: First Look at the UK Debut of STRANGER SINGS!
October 13, 2022

After award-winning success in New York, the interactive musical Stranger Sings parody is making its UK premiere at London’s’ Vault Theatre. The production runs through 15 January. Get a first look at photos here!
James Dacre To Step Down As Artistic Director Of Royal & Derngate TheatresJames Dacre To Step Down As Artistic Director Of Royal & Derngate Theatres
October 13, 2022

James Dacre has announced he will step down after a decade as Artistic Director at Royal & Derngate at the completion of the venue's 2022/23 Made in Northampton season next year - its most ambitious and far reaching programme to date. 
New Concert Venue and Education Centre To Open From World Heart BeatNew Concert Venue and Education Centre To Open From World Heart Beat
October 13, 2022

This November, leading music charity World Heart Beat is to open its doors to a new performance and music education centre in the heart of Nine Elms as part of the ongoing expansion of Embassy Gardens. World Heart Beat at Embassy Gardens will mark the first time London has welcomed a new concert hall in the capital since the opening of Kings Place in 2008.
Cast Announced For IKARIA Coming To London This NovemberCast Announced For IKARIA Coming To London This November
October 13, 2022

Tightrope Theatre has announced the cast for Ikaria coming to London this November. Developed by Tightrope Theatre with support from New Diorama Theatre, Ikaria will open at the Old Red Lion Theatre on Tuesday 8th November 2022.