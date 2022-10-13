Photos: First Look at THE MOORS at the Hope Theatre
This thrilling show will be running at The Hope Theatre this October until November.
All new production photos have been released from The Moors. This thrilling show will be running at The Hope Theatre this October until November.
Inspired by the letters of Charlotte Brontë, the show is a gripping Gothic tale about isolation, ambition, and the struggle to be seen. Part of the theatre's Autumn season, this will be the first professional production of the show in the UK and is directed by the theatre's artistic director, Phil Bartlett. It is from the award-winning American playwright Jen Silverman with all six performers graduating from drama school training since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meredith Lewis (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama) plays the role of Emilie, with Imogen Mackenzie (RADA) as Agatha and Kenia Fenton (Birmingham Conservatoire) as Huldey. The role of Marjory will be played by Tamara Fairbairn (Fourth Monkey), with Peter Hadfield (Drama Studio London) as the Mastiff and Matilda Childs (London College of Music) completing the cast as the Moor-Hen.
Photo Credit: Steve Gregson
