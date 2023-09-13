Photos: First Look at Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge in PRIVATE LIVES in the West End

Private Lives will play a limited run until 25 November 2023.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

A dazzling comedy which is both a witty and scathing study of the rich and reckless in love, Private Lives is one of Noël Coward’s most beloved plays for a strictly limited run until 25 November 2023 at the newly refurbished Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End.

Get a first look at photos below!

Ex-spouses Elyot and Amanda are honeymooning with their new partners in the South of France only to find themselves in adjacent hotel rooms. Their initial horror evaporates as, in no time at all, they’re rekindling their previous passion. But when they daringly elope to Amanda’s Parisian flat their lust thaws as quickly as it had reignited and they resume the slanging match which drove them apart in the first place…

One of the UK’s most popular actors, Nigel Havers has been a favourite with audiences for nearly four decades. His roles on screen have encompassed Downton Abbey and Coronation Street, Chariots of Fire and The Charmer. Stage roles range from Art to Rebecca, to The Importance of Being Earnest at the National Theatre and becoming a mainstay of the annual pantomime at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

One of our best loved actresses, Patricia Hodge’s many theatre credits include Travels With My Aunt, Relative Values, Calendar Girls, His Dark Materials, Noises Off and A Little Night Music. Her recent television credits include A Very English Scandal, Downton Abbey and Miranda.

Dugald Bruce-Lockhart’s recent West End appearances include The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, The Deep Blue Sea, Mamma Mia!and he toured the UK in The 39 Steps. Television credits include The Crown and Foyle’s War. 

Natalie Walter’s most recent theatre credits include Pack of Lies, Jerusalem and A Little Hotel on the Side. She was a regular performer in CBBC’s Horrible Histories. 

Director Christopher Luscombe’s award-winning career has included plays, musicals and operas across the globe, from Nell Gwynn at Shakespeare’s Globe (Olivier Award for Best New Comedy) to The Rocky Horror Show which has toured for almost twenty years. Other notable productions include The Madness of George III, Spamalot, Sweeney Todd, The History Boys and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Private Lives will be the first production to be staged in the now fully refurbished Ambassadors Theatre, following ATG's multi-million-pound investment to improve facilities, customer experience, and access. The access improvement works carried out provide an access lift for the first time, the potential for 6 wheelchair spaces, accessible toilet facilities, and improved audio access to support the hearing impaired.

Box Office
0333 009 6690 
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263629®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atgtickets.com%2Fvenues%2Fambassadors-theatre%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or https://www.atgtickets.com/ 





RELATED STORIES

1
Dame Judi Dench Will Make Panto Debut in SNOW WHITE Photo
Dame Judi Dench Will Make Panto Debut in SNOW WHITE

Dame Judi Dench is making her panto debut as the voice of the Magic Mirror in Snow White at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

2
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestros Online Platform Photo
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestro's Online Platform

Globally renowned actor Brian Cox is the latest name set to join BBC Maestro’s online platform of world-class experts. His course, Acting, will shine a spotlight on how to deliver award-winning performances, capture — and hold — an audience’s collective attention, and embody a multitude of iconic characters.

3
National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October Photo
National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October

To celebrate 60 years on stage, the National Theatre will present a special free screening of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, Othello. Find out how you can stream the production for free here!

4
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets From Just £15 for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE Photo
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets From Just £15 for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

London Theatre Week: Tickets From just £15 for The Ocean at the End of the Lane. From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Good Omens, Coraline and The Sandman, the National Theatre’s smash-hit production The Ocean at the End of the Lane returns to the West End this October for seven weeks only.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You