Photos: First Look at JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Nicholai La Barrie’s production opens on Saturday 26 November, with previews from Saturday 19 November, and runs until Saturday 07 January 2023.
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has released production photos for its pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, written by Jude Christian and Sonia Jalaly with Emmanuel Akwafo playing Dame Trott, Maddison Bulleyment playing Jill, Jodie Jacobs playing Fleshcreep, Leah St Luce playing Jack and Finlay McGuigan playing Simon.
Nicholai La Barrie's production opens on Saturday 26 November, with previews from Saturday 19 November, and runs until Saturday 07 January 2023. Further ensemble casting to be announced at a later date.
Further festivities at the Lyric continue with the return of Raymond Briggs' critically acclaimed Father Christmas, adapted by Pins and Needles running from Wednesday 23 November to Saturday 31 December. Directed by Emma Earle, the production is filled with live music and puppetry and is perfect for under 6-year-olds and their families.
Internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, Joe Stilgoe, also returns to the Lyric for two nights only following a three-year break for a night of festive jazz and a Christmas party to remember. Expect special guests, gospel choirs, brass bands and singalongs.
Photo Credit: Helen Murray
Company
Cast
Maddison Bulleyment, Finlay McGuigan, Emmanuel Akwafo, Leah St. Luce
Finlay McGuigan and Leah St. Luce
Emmanuel Akwafo
Emmanuel Akwafo
