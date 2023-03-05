Photos: Graham Norton, Katherine Ryan, and More Take the Stage at JUST FOR LAUGHS LONDON FESTIVAL

Global leader in comedy, Just For Laughs, in collaboration with leading live entertainment company, AEG Presents, and The O2, the world's most popular music, leisure and entertainment venue, has released photos from the first day of programming the latest of the inaugural Just For Laughs LONDON festival, which is currently taking place through today, 5th March 2023 at The O2. Tickets are available from www.jfllondon.com.

Check out the photos below!

Graham Norton took to the stage in The O2 arena for the inaugural Just For Laughs LONDON festival. He was joined by Katherine Ryan, Joe Lycett, Phil Wang as well as Drag Race UK reigning champion Danny Beard and cut throat queen Bianca Del Rio. Sam Ryder brought the house down with his ground-breaking track Spaceman and Graham himself performed a stand up routine for the first time in a decade.

The festival continues over the weekend with the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Richard Curtis who'll be joined by national treasure Miranda as well as Sue Perkins who's hosting her Proud Every Day Show.

Taking place in various venues covering the full campus of The O2 - from club shows at indigo at The O2 to the installation of Fortuna, an intimate wood and mirror Spiegeltent as an additional performance space, as well as the world-famous arena - and featuring a mix of notable headliners, multi-comic shows, live podcast recordings, 'In Conversations' and more, Just for Laughs LONDON promises to deliver larger-than-life laughs as it unites today's funniest UK and international comedy stars.

Just For Laughs LONDON is also joining forces with major charity Comic Relief to raise money to help Comic Relief support people through the toughest times of their lives in the UK and around the world.