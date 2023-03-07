Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse

The production runs through Saturday 18 March 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Eve Leigh's new play Wildfire Road opens tomorrow evening in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield.

Get a first look at photos below!

Honeymooners, middle managers and spontaneous singletons settle after take-off to Tokyo. But this flight is no holiday as the plane has been hijacked.

As a wildfire burns below them, what's the hijacker's motive, and where will they land?

In Eve Leigh's red-hot new play, all is not what it seems.

Raj Bajaj (Tartuffe) plays the roles of Rohan, Kazuo and as cast; Siubhan Harrison (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) plays the role of Rina and as cast; Phoebe Naughton (The Wonderful World of Dissocia) plays the roles of Mariella and Ema and as cast; Robyn Sinclair (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe) plays the role of Ruby and as cast; Mark Weinman (Captain Amazing) plays the roles of Dave, Bryn and as cast; Zoe West (A Christmas Carol) plays the role of Naomi and as cast. All members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Wildfire Road.

The production runs through Saturday 18 March 2023.

Photo credit: Helen Murray

Raj Bajaj

Raj Bajaj

Robyn Sinclair

Raj Bajaj

Raj Bajaj

Robyn Sinclair

Robyn Sinclair

Siubhan Harrison

Siubhan Harrison

Mark Weinman

Mark Weinman and the company

Mark Weinman

Phoebe Naughton

Zoe West

Zoe West

The company

The company

The company

The company

Siubhan Harrison, Zoe West, Raj Bajaj




