Photos: First Look at Eve Leigh's WILDLIFE ROAD at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse

Eve Leigh's new play Wildfire Road opens tomorrow evening in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield.

Honeymooners, middle managers and spontaneous singletons settle after take-off to Tokyo. But this flight is no holiday as the plane has been hijacked.

As a wildfire burns below them, what's the hijacker's motive, and where will they land?

In Eve Leigh's red-hot new play, all is not what it seems.

Raj Bajaj (Tartuffe) plays the roles of Rohan, Kazuo and as cast; Siubhan Harrison (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) plays the role of Rina and as cast; Phoebe Naughton (The Wonderful World of Dissocia) plays the roles of Mariella and Ema and as cast; Robyn Sinclair (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe) plays the role of Ruby and as cast; Mark Weinman (Captain Amazing) plays the roles of Dave, Bryn and as cast; Zoe West (A Christmas Carol) plays the role of Naomi and as cast. All members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Wildfire Road.

The production runs through Saturday 18 March 2023.