Photos: First Look at BABIES at the Shaftesbury Theatre; Final Performance Tonight

The final staged concert performances will take place tonight, 12 November.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

Babies, a brand-new British coming-of-age musical written by Jack Godfrey (42 Balloons, This Is A Love Story) and directed by Martha Geelan (who makes her debut as a musical book writer) is currently premiering at The Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue. The final staged concert performances will take place tonight, November 12.

Check out photos from the concert below!

Casting includes Chloe Bell (Grace), Jaina Brock-Patel (Becky), Lucy Carter (Lulu), Lauren Conroy (Jasmine), Jacob Dachtler (Jacob), Ashley Goh (Alex), Christian Maynard (Ben), Morgan Philips (Toby) and Shakira Riddell-Morales (Leah).

Summer is over. Exams are looming. But Year 11 are only talking about one thing: babies. Not real ones...but the plastic simulator dolls they’ve been tasked with looking after for a whole entire week.

With a blistering pop-rock score, this new(born) British musical follows nine students as they discover that becoming a parent means changing more than just nappies. Friendships are tested, dreams are questioned, and the true meaning of responsibility rears its terrifying head.

From Jack Godfrey & Martha Geelan, Babies is a joy-filled, heart-wrenching comedy about growing out of growing up. 

The story so far: In early 2021, Martha and Jack submitted one of the songs that features in Babies titled “Hot Dad”, to British Youth Music Theatre for inclusion in the New Music Theatre Award which it went on to win in 2021. As a result, the writing duo were commissioned to finish the musical with the introduction of a wider creative team, including Music Supervisor, Joe Beighton (SIX), in preparation for an initial run at the New Wolseley Theatre in Ipswich, where it played three performances with a cast made up of 30 talented emerging performers from the BYMT programme. From that run onwards, Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live have joined the project as commercial producers, with the production still proudly partnered with BYMT and supporting the brilliant work of the charity. Development workshops were held in 2022 and 2023 prior to an appearance at West End Live and an initial release of four tracks from the musical that have already been played over 75,000 times.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

