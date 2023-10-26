Photos: First Look at The World Premiere TREASON THE MUSICAL

A historic tale of division, religious persecution, and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government,

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Production images have released for the fully staged World Premiere of exploding into Edinburgh, Sheffield, London, from 25 October – 22 November 2023. See photos from the production below.

A historic tale of division, religious persecution, and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government, Treason the Musical is set to blow you away with stunning original folk and pop songs. This one-of-a-kind show tells one of the most intriguing tales in Britain’s history as it’s never been seen before.

Since the release of the original EP back in 2020, Treason’s songs have set the world on fire, now being streamed a staggering 1 million times by over 100,000 plotters across 96 countries.

This is the latest development in a show that has so far garnered a global audience with a streamed concert in 2021 and a mesmerising twice sold-out, WhatsOnStage nominated, live concert at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane last year.

Following on from the Theatre Royal Drury Lane concerts, joining the writing team of Treason are Charli Eglinton (Book) and Debris Stevenson (additional lyrics & additional material).

Casting for the 2023 tour includes Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen) in the pivotal role of Martha Percy and Joe McFadden (Holby City, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) swapping his Strictly crown for that of King James.

The cast further features Gabriel Akamo (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Fawkes, Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose, Only Fools And Horses) as Robert Cecil, Kyle Cox (Ain’t Too Proud) as Jack Wright, Lewis Edgar (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Little Wintour, Sam Ferriday (The Cher Show, Jersey Boys) as Thomas Percy, Emilie Louise Israel (Hamilton, Once on This Island) as Anne Vaux, Connor Jones (Les Misérables) as Robert Catesby and Alfie Richards (Whistle Down The Wind) as Big Wintour.

Playing “The Eyes”, the ensemble is comprised of Femi Akinfolarin (Moulin Rouge), Filippo Coffano (Hamilton), Megan Curley (The Masked Dancer), Elèna Gyasi (Six), Naomi Katiyo (Ain’t Too Proud), Louis Makrodt (Hamilton) and Dan Gill making his professional stage debut.

Creator: Ricky Allan, Director: Hannah Chissick, Choreographer: Taylor Walker, Musical Supervisor and Musical Director: Nick Pinchbeck, Designer: Philip Witcomb, Lighting Designer: Jason Taylor, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Casting Director: Harry Blumenau CDA, Orchestrator: Matthew Malone, Production Manager: John Rowland, Company Stage Manager: Luciano Macis, Fight Director: Claire Llewelyn, Associate Director: Jordan Murphy, Associate Orchestrator & Copyist: Fran Warren, Associate Orchestrator: James Otto, Associate Musical Director: Mike Steel, Musicians Fixer: Oli Briant, Costume Supervisor: Jemima Penny, Hair and Makeup Designer and Supervisor: Diana Estrada Hudson, Deputy Costume Supervisor: Amy Boulton, Deputy Stage Manager: Lucy Rees, Assistant Stage Manager: Evie Graham-Brown & Thomas Bray, Assistant Musical Director: Siân Campbell, Casting Assistant: Laura Seaborn, LX 1: Toby Darvill, Sound 1: Adam Fenton, Wardrobe 1: Sophie Wilson and Wardrobe 2: Olivia Kellett.

The band is comprised of Keyboard 1: Nick Pinchbeck, Keyboard 2: Siân Campbell, Drums/Percussion: Matt Whittington, Acoustic/Electric Bass: Ayse Osman, Acoustic/Electric Guitar: Lewis Dunsmore, Reed 1 (Recorders/Flute/Piccolo/Clarinet): Dave Ruff, Reed 2 (Clarinet/Bass Clarinet/Flute): Jess Holder, Violin: Glesni Roberts and Cello: Richard Phillips.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Lewis Edgar
Lewis Edgar

Nicole Raquel Dennis
Nicole Raquel Dennis

Nicole Raquel Dennis and Emilie Lousie Israel
Nicole Raquel Dennis and Emilie Lousie Israel

Gabriel Akamo and The Eyes
Gabriel Akamo and The Eyes

Joe McFadden
Joe McFadden

Joe McFadden, Gabriel Akamo and Oscar Conlon Morrey
Joe McFadden, Gabriel Akamo and Oscar Conlon Morrey

Dan Gill
Dan Gill

Emilie Louise Israel
Emilie Louise Israel

Gabriel Akamo
Gabriel Akamo

The Eyes
The Eyes

The Cast of TREASON
The Cast of TREASON

The Cast of TREASON
The Cast of TREASON

The Cast of TREASON
The Cast of TREASON

Oscar Conlon Morrey
Oscar Conlon Morrey

Sam Ferriday
Sam Ferriday

Sam Ferriday, Connor Jones and Alfie Richards
Sam Ferriday, Connor Jones and Alfie Richards

Nicole Raquel Dennis and Sam Ferriday
Nicole Raquel Dennis and Sam Ferriday




