Photos: First Look At Anthony Neilson's THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA At Theatre Royal Stratford East

What would you do if you lost an hour from your day? How far would you go to rescue what you've lost?

Sep. 21, 2022  

Theatre Royal Stratford East today releases production images for Anthony Neilson's poignant and comical delve into the nature of mental illness, The Wonderful World of Dissocia, directed by Emma Baggott.

Leah Harvey, BAFTA nominated star of the Apple TV+ series Foundation and last seen on stage in the National Theatre's Small Island, plays Lisa. Further casting includes Archie Backhouse (Goat), Leander Deeny (Victor), Michael Grady-Hall (Vince), Dominique Hamilton (Jane), Daniel Millar (Oathtaker), Phoebe Naughton (Britney) and Tomi Ogbaro (Insecurity Guard).

In search of a lost hour that that has tipped the balance of her life, Lisa Jones is on a quest through a surreal world, filled with insecurity guards, flying cars, singing polar bears and wild-goose chases. The inhabitants of Dissocia are a curious blend of the funny, the friendly and the downright brutal. Anthony Neilson's cult play is a poignant and comical delve into the nature of mental illness.

As Neilson himself puts it, 'if you like Alice in Wonderland but there's not enough sex and violence in it, then Dissocia is the show for you'.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

The Company of The Wonderful World of Dissocia

The Company of The Wonderful World of Dissocia

Leah Harvey

Michael Grady-Hall, Tomi Ogbaro and Leah Harvey

Leah Harvey

Archie Blackhouse

Michael Grady-Hall and Tomi Ogbaro

Leander Deeny and Leah Harvey

Dominique Hamilton and Leah Harvey

The Company of The Wonderful World of Dissocia

The Company of The Wonderful World of Dissocia


