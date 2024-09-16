Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Kicks Off New UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released for the brand-new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN, which opened at the Nottingham Playhouse on 9 September 2024, where it plays until 28 September, ahead of a UK tour.

Ryan Kopel (Newsies) plays the iconic role of Evan Hansen, alongside Lauren Conroy (Into The Woods) as Zoe Murphy and Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away) as Evan’s mum, Heidi. They are joined by Helen Anker (Mamma Mia!) as Cynthia Murphy, Richard Hurst (The Lion King) as Larry Murphy, Killian Thomas Lefevre (Bat Out Of Hell) as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson (Heathers) as Jared Kleinman, Vivian Panka (9 to 5 the Musical) as Alana Beck and Sonny Monaghan (discovered via TikTok) as alternate Evan. Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan and Elise Zavou complete the cast.

Morgan Large is Set and Costume Designer (Newsies, Sister Act), with Carrie-Anne Ingrouille as Choreographer (Six, Zoo Nation), Matt Daw as Lighting Designer (Pet Shop Boys, Lorde), Tom Marshall as Sound Designer (West Side Story, Sister Act), Ravi Deepres as Video Designer (School for Scandal, Woolf Works), Matt Smith as Musical Supervisor (Dear Evan Hansen, My Neighbour Totoro), Michael Bradley as Musical Director (Singin’ in the Rain, Hairspay, The Bodyguard), Natalie Gallacher CDGfor Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher Casting as casting director (Mean Girls, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge), Michelle Payne as Associate Director and Laura Llewellyn-Jones as Orchestral Manager.

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers forThe Greatest Showman) and a book by Steven Levenson. Its many awards include the Tony® Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

