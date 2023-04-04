Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Check Out Photos of the New Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG in London

The play is currently booking at The Duchess Theatre until April 2024.

Apr. 04, 2023  

All new cast production photos have been released for The Play That Goes Wrong - currently booking at The Duchess Theatre until April 2024.

Check out the photos below!

The new cast - the majority making their West End Day-Boos - includes Rolan Bell as Robert, Daniel Cech-Lucas as Chris, Luke Dayhill as Jonathan, Lucy Doyle as Sandra, Gavin Dunn as Trevor, Iona Fraser as Annie, Keith Ramsay as Dennis, and Ross Virgo as Max. The company is completed by Harry Bradley, Elliot Goodhill, Rosie Meek, Hisham Abdel Razek, and Tommi Vicky.

The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and is the longest running comedy in the West End - now crashing through its 9th chaotic year. Last month Mischief celebrated 3000 performances of The Play That Goes Wrong at the West End's Duchess Theatre.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End and around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion 10 years ago with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Photo Credit: Robert Day

The Play That Goes Wrong
Company

The Play That Goes Wrong
Luke Dayhill, Keith Ramsay, Rolan Bell, Ross Virgo, Lucy Doyle

The Play That Goes Wrong
Keith Ramsay

The Play That Goes Wrong
Company

The Play That Goes Wrong
Company

The Play That Goes Wrong
Rolan Bell, Ross Virgo

The Play That Goes Wrong
Gavin Dunn, Rolan Bell, Iona Fraser, Luke Dayhill, Lucy Doyle

The Play That Goes Wrong
Iona Fraser, Gavin Dunn

The Play That Goes Wrong
Daniel Cech-Lucas

The Play That Goes Wrong
Iona Fraser

The Play That Goes Wrong
Iona Fraser, Daniel Cech-Lucas




