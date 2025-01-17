Photos: CALAMITY JANE UK Tour Starring Carrie Hope Fletcher

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released from Calamity Jane, starring multi-award-winning West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher as Calamity Jane will be Vinny Coyle as Wild Bill Hickock, Luke Wilson as Danny, Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown. Peter Peverley as Henry Miller, Hollie Cassar as Susan, Samuel Holmes as Francis Fryer, Molly-Grace Cutler as Adelaide Adams, Richard Lock as Rattlesnake, Ben Mabberley as Hank and Stage Door Keeper, Fergus Murphy as Joe and Harry, Tomas Wolstenholme as Buck, Claire Greenway as Doc. The cast is completed by swings Emma Jane Morton, Lara Lewis, Jacob Leeson, Theo Diedrick and Stephen Scott Stark.

Calamity Jane opened at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 14 January 2025 and will tour to Manchester Opera House, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Sunderland Empire, New Victoria Woking, Leeds Grand Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Brighton Theatre Royal, Norwich Theatre Royal, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Liverpool Empire, York Grand Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre, Canterbury Marlowe, Southampton Mayflower Theatre, Sheffield Lyceum, Stoke Regent Theatre, Blackpool Opera House, Glasgow Kings, Curve Leicester, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Hull New Theatre, Milton Keynes Theatre, Truro Hall For Cornwall, Dublin Bord Gais, Llandudno Venue Cymru, Bradford Alhambra, Wolverhampton Grand, Bromley Churchill Theatre and Bristol Hippodrome. For the full details please visit www.CalamityJaneMusical.com.

Marking ten years since the show hit the road the production reunites the previous creative team with Direction by Curve Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster (An Officer and a Gentleman, Kinky Boots), Co-Direction and Choreography by Nick Winston (Shrek The Musical, Burlesque The Musical), Orchestration and Music Supervision by Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple, Merrily We Roll Along), and Set and Costume Design by Matthew Wright (Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, Evita). This production will have Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Ben Harrison and Casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior



Calamity Jane

Calamity Jane

Calamity Jane

Calamity Jane

Calamity Jane

