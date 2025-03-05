Photos: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At Sheffield Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sheffield Theatres has released a ‘first look’ at production images for Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, which is currently playing in the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield until Saturday 29 March 2025.

This new production of the award-winning play is directed by Josh Seymour (Spend, Spend, Spend).

The cast includes Bridgette Amofah playing Eunice; Lia Burge playing Neighbour/Flower Seller/Nurse; Nuhazet Diaz Cano playing Pablo; Jake Dunn playing Stanley; Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong playing Mitch; Jack Ofrecio playing Allan/Young Man/Doctor; Amara Okereke playing Stella and Dominic Rye playing Steve and Joanna Vanderham who is playing Blanche.

"How strange that I should be called a destitute woman! When I have all of these treasures locked in my heart."

In the sultry back streets of 1940s New Orleans, fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois seeks solace with her estranged sister Stella.

Blanche’s delicate sensibilities create instant suspicion in Stella’s unrestrained husband Stanley, as they collide in a struggle for Stella’s heart. As their simmering feud escalates, past truths begin to surface and both sisters must choose between fantasy and reality.

Passions ignite and illusions are shattered in Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Comments