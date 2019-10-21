Photo Flash: WAITRESS Goes Pink To Support Breast Cancer Awareness

Waitress changed its iconic character uniforms from blue to pink on 18 October for Wear It Pink Day 2019 in support of the charity Breast Cancer Now. The Waitresses - Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn and Sandra Marvin as Becky - all took to the stage in special pink costumes for the evening performance at the Adelphi Theatre for the fundraising event. In total, £1260.75 was raised from collections at the theatre which will go towards funding breast cancer research and life-changing support. Cast members also went pink for the pre-show warm up and took on the 'Waitress Pie Challenge' after being nominated by their counterparts in the Broadway production to draw attention to and generate support for the cause.

Check out photos of the cast in pink below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and the Tony-nominated musical recently announced a further extension with the show now booking until 28 March 2020.

Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

The full Waitress company includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Sandra Marvin, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, Joe Sugg and Mark Willshire.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





