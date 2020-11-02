Photo Flash: Three Pin Productions Presents WORLDS APART Workshop Featuring Jordan Luke Gage, Jake Halsey Jones & More

The workshop took place at Paul Taylor Mill's Turbine Theatre in Battersea Power Station

Current West End stars have come together to workshop new musical: Worlds Apart with book by Matthew Cavendish and music/lyrics by Paul Schofield. Set between two schools separated by a fence in South London 1997, Worlds Apart follows the comedic coming of age journey between Dylan, an educational misfit with the gift of the gab and Kevin, an academic fantasist with social anxiety. Two 17 year olds on the cusp of a new millennium where anything seemed possible and youth culture defined the rules. Driven by an anarchic brit pop influenced original score, the boys push the boundaries of classroom order, taking their future's into their own hands to beat the system.

Check out photos below!

The week's workshop was performed by Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bat Out Of Hell), Jake Halsey-Jones (Hamilton), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Matthew Cavendish (Play That Goes Wrong), Tim Mahendran (& Juliet), Rosie Fletcher (Jesus Christ Superstar, Hadestown), Jessica Lee (Prince of Egypt), Jeremy Lloyd (The Comedy About A Bank Robbery), Rodney Vubya (Evita Regents Park) and introduces recent graduates Sophie Hutchinson, Beth Dare and Stacey Cornes.

The workshop, which took place at Paul Taylor Mill's Turbine Theatre in Battersea Power Station, saw the first staging of the new musical with direction by Luke Kernaghan, choreography by Claira Vaughan, visual design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Dan Samson and orchestrations by Lewis Andrews.

Photo credit: Lidia Crisafulli

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You