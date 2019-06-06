Photo Flash: THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates 30th Anniversary

PW Productions celebrated the 30th Anniversary of Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK on Wednesday 5 June at The Fortune Theatre, London with celebrations led by producer Peter Wilson and director Robin Herford.

Guests at the event included the original 1989 West End cast, Charles Kay and John Duttine as well as Emilia Fox, Ian Reddington,Mark Curry and Siobhan Redmond.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK currently stars Stuart Fox as 'Arthur Kipps' and Matthew Spencer as 'The Actor'.

