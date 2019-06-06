Photo Flash: THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates 30th Anniversary
PW Productions celebrated the 30th Anniversary of Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK on Wednesday 5 June at The Fortune Theatre, London with celebrations led by producer Peter Wilson and director Robin Herford.
Guests at the event included the original 1989 West End cast, Charles Kay and John Duttine as well as Emilia Fox, Ian Reddington,Mark Curry and Siobhan Redmond.
THE WOMAN IN BLACK currently stars Stuart Fox as 'Arthur Kipps' and Matthew Spencer as 'The Actor'.
Peter Wilson (Producer) and Charles Kay (Arthur Kipps)
Richard Hope (Arthur Kipps), John Duttine (The Actor), Mark Hawkins (the Actor)
The current and original line up, Charles Kay (Arthur Kipps), Stuart Fox (Arthur Kipps), Robin Herford (Director), Matthew Spencer (The Actor), John Duttine (The Actor), Peter Wilson (Producer)
Malcolm James (Arthur Kipps), Matt Connor (The Actor)
Terance Wilton (Arthur Kipps), Jamie Newell (The Actor) James Simmons (The Actor)
Terance Wilton (Arthur Kipps)
Michael Mears (Arthur Kipps), Joseph Chance (The Actor)
Mark Curry (The Actor)
Ian Reddington (Arthur Kipps) and Emilia Fox
Ian Reddington (Arthur Kipps) and Emilia Fox
Ian Lindsay (Arthur Kipps) and Siobahn Redmond
Christopher Godwin (Arthur Kipps), John Duttine (The Actor), and Robin Herford (Director, and Arthur Kipps)
The current and original line up, Charles Kay (Arthur Kipps), Matthew Spencer (The Actor), Stuart Fox (Arthur Kipps), John Duttine (The Actor)
Frank Barrie (Arthur Kipps), and Mary-Ann Lord (Wife of Frank)
30 years of the character The Actor, in 'The Woman in Black' (L to R) Mark Hawkins, Ian Targett, John Duttine, Joseph Chance, Jamie Newell, Ben Porter, James Simmons, Daniel Coonan, Ian Reddington, Matt Connor
30 years of the character Arthur Kipps, in 'The Woman in Black' (L to R) Terance Wilton, Julian Forsyth, Ken Drury, Richard Hope, Frank Barrie, Michael Mears, Ian Lindsay, Malcolm James