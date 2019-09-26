Photo Flash: Jon Robyns, Alice Fearn and Kevin Clifton Perform at Leicester Square Theatre

Last Sunday, musical theatre leading man Jon Robyns appeared at London's Leicester Square Theatre in a concert performance as part of promotion for new album Musical Direction. It's the second album Robyns has produced, and he is touring the UK with it.

Robyns has led West End musicals like Les Miserables, Spamalot and Memphis, and is currently starring as King George in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre. He's also anchored the UK tours of shows like Miss Saigon, The Wedding Singer and Sister Act.

It was recently announced that Robyns is returning to Les Miserables in the West End, following restoration work at what will now be known as the Sondheim Theatre, playing the iconic role of Jean Valjean.

Robyns was joined at Leicester Square Theatre by several special guests, including Alice Fearn - currently playing Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked - and Kevin Clifton, professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing and whose stage credits include Burn the Floor and Rock of Ages.

Check out photographs below by Phillip Cowndley!





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You